MEDIA ADVISORY:

January 5, 2026
Robert Carroll
(801) 243-2290, [email protected]
Gov. Cox and First Lady Abby Cox to Convene Literacy and Reading Symposium in Ogden
Governor Spencer J. Cox, First Lady Abby Cox, and Lieutenant Governor Deidre M. Henderson will join state and national leaders for a Literacy and Reading Symposium focused on practical ways to strengthen literacy and get more kids and adults reading.
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
9:00 a.m. Welcome and remarks: Lt. Gov. Henderson
9:10 a.m. Armchair discussion with Gov. Cox and Kirsten Baesler
9:55 a.m. Panel 1: Early literacy interventions
10:35 a.m. Morning break and media availability
10:55 a.m. Panel 2: Family guidelines
11:35 a.m. Lunch
12:10 p.m. Keynote address: Carlos Lozada
12:40 p.m. Panel 3: Community and business engagement
1:25 p.m. Book signing introduction
1:30 p.m. Governor’s award presentation and recognition
1:35 p.m. Concluding remarks: Gov. Cox and First Lady Abby Cox
2:00 p.m. Book signing reception
The Monarch
455 25th St, Ogden, UT 84401
Governor Spencer J. Cox
First Lady Abby Cox
Lieutenant Governor Deidre M. Henderson
Kirsten Baesler, Assistant Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education, U.S. Department of Education
Carlos Lozada, journalist and author
