MEDIA ADVISORY:

January 5, 2026

Contact:

Robert Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, [email protected]

Gov. Cox and First Lady Abby Cox to Convene Literacy and Reading Symposium in Ogden

What:

Governor Spencer J. Cox, First Lady Abby Cox, and Lieutenant Governor Deidre M. Henderson will join state and national leaders for a Literacy and Reading Symposium focused on practical ways to strengthen literacy and get more kids and adults reading.



When:

Tuesday, January 6, 2026



9:00 a.m. Welcome and remarks: Lt. Gov. Henderson

9:10 a.m. Armchair discussion with Gov. Cox and Kirsten Baesler

9:55 a.m. Panel 1: Early literacy interventions

10:35 a.m. Morning break and media availability

10:55 a.m. Panel 2: Family guidelines

11:35 a.m. Lunch

12:10 p.m. Keynote address: Carlos Lozada

12:40 p.m. Panel 3: Community and business engagement

1:25 p.m. Book signing introduction

1:30 p.m. Governor’s award presentation and recognition

1:35 p.m. Concluding remarks: Gov. Cox and First Lady Abby Cox

2:00 p.m. Book signing reception

Where:

The Monarch

455 25th St, Ogden, UT 84401

Who:

Governor Spencer J. Cox

First Lady Abby Cox

Lieutenant Governor Deidre M. Henderson

Kirsten Baesler, Assistant Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education, U.S. Department of Education

Carlos Lozada, journalist and author