Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Jan. 5 – Jan. 9, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Jan. 5
10:00 a.m. Speak at Second District Veterans Court launch
Location: Ogden District Courthouse
Media Access
1:15 p.m. Meeting with FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert J. Bohls
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:45 p.m. Meeting with Habitat for Humanity leadership
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Meet with State of Utah Employee of the Month
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:30 p.m. Host “Turn the Page” dinner to discuss literacy in Utah
Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City
Tuesday, Jan. 6
9:00 a.m. Host symposium on literacy and reading
Location: The Monarch, Ogden
Media Availability
2:45 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Communications Rob Carroll and Office of Tourism Managing Director Natalie Randall
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meeting with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:00 p.m. Administer Oath of Office for South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey
Location: South Jordan City Hall, South Jordan
Wednesday, Jan. 7
9:00 a.m. Host cabinet training
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
10:15 a.m. Meet with Uinta Railway Project stakeholders
Location: Virtual
11:40 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake Chamber leadership
Location: Virtual
12:00 p.m. Host state employee town hall
Location: Virtual
2:15 p.m. Meet with The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority leadership
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Jan. 8
8:30 a.m. Speak at Sutherland Wellbeing of Men and Boys Symposium
Location: Thomas S. Monson Center, Salt Lake City
Media Access
10:30 a.m. Meet with Kevin O’Leary, founder of O’Leary Ventures
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Jan. 9
No public events
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Jan. 5 – Jan. 9, 2025
Monday, Jan. 5
1:00 p.m. Team Meeting
Location: Beehive Room, Senate Building
1:45 p.m. Meeting with Election and Administrative Directors
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:30 p.m. Meeting with Election Systems Team
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meeting with Administrative Team
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
5:00 p.m. Administer oath of office for Bountiful City Mayor Kate Bradshaw and Council Members Beth Child and Dan Bell
Location: Bountiful City Hall, Bountiful City
6:30 p.m Attend “Turn the Page” dinner to discuss literacy crisis in Utah
Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City
Tuesday, Jan. 6
9:00 a.m. Speak at symposium on literacy and reading
Location: The Monarch, Ogden
Media Availability
4:00 p.m. Meeting with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Jan. 7
9:00 a.m. Attend cabinet training
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Host state employee town hall
Location: Virtual
Thursday, Jan. 8
8:30 a.m. Speak at Sutherland Wellbeing of Men and Boys Symposium
Location: Thomas S. Monson Center, Salt Lake City
Media Access
2:00 p.m. Meet with delegation from Hungary
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meet with delegation from Taiwan
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
3:45 p.m. Meet with delegation from Peru
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Jan. 9
No public events
