Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Jan. 5 – Jan. 9, 2026

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Jan. 5

10:00 a.m. Speak at Second District Veterans Court launch

Location: Ogden District Courthouse

Media Access

1:15 p.m. Meeting with FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert J. Bohls

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:45 p.m. Meeting with Habitat for Humanity leadership

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meet with State of Utah Employee of the Month

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:30 p.m. Host “Turn the Page” dinner to discuss literacy in Utah

Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Jan. 6

9:00 a.m. Host symposium on literacy and reading

Location: The Monarch, Ogden

Media Availability

2:45 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Communications Rob Carroll and Office of Tourism Managing Director Natalie Randall

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meeting with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Administer Oath of Office for South Jordan Mayor Dawn Ramsey

Location: South Jordan City Hall, South Jordan

Wednesday, Jan. 7

9:00 a.m. Host cabinet training

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

10:15 a.m. Meet with Uinta Railway Project stakeholders

Location: Virtual

11:40 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake Chamber leadership

Location: Virtual

12:00 p.m. Host state employee town hall

Location: Virtual

2:15 p.m. Meet with The Point of the Mountain State Land Authority leadership

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Jan. 8

8:30 a.m. Speak at Sutherland Wellbeing of Men and Boys Symposium

Location: Thomas S. Monson Center, Salt Lake City

Media Access

10:30 a.m. Meet with Kevin O’Leary, founder of O’Leary Ventures

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol



Friday, Jan. 9

No public events





Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Jan. 5 – Jan. 9, 2025

Monday, Jan. 5

1:00 p.m. Team Meeting

Location: Beehive Room, Senate Building

1:45 p.m. Meeting with Election and Administrative Directors

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:30 p.m. Meeting with Election Systems Team

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meeting with Administrative Team

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

5:00 p.m. Administer oath of office for Bountiful City Mayor Kate Bradshaw and Council Members Beth Child and Dan Bell

Location: Bountiful City Hall, Bountiful City

6:30 p.m Attend “Turn the Page” dinner to discuss literacy crisis in Utah

Location: Governor’s Mansion, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Jan. 6

9:00 a.m. Speak at symposium on literacy and reading

Location: The Monarch, Ogden

Media Availability

4:00 p.m. Meeting with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Jan. 7

9:00 a.m. Attend cabinet training

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Host state employee town hall

Location: Virtual

Thursday, Jan. 8

8:30 a.m. Speak at Sutherland Wellbeing of Men and Boys Symposium

Location: Thomas S. Monson Center, Salt Lake City

Media Access

2:00 p.m. Meet with delegation from Hungary

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meet with delegation from Taiwan

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

3:45 p.m. Meet with delegation from Peru

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol



Friday, Jan. 9

No public events