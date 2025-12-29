Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule – Dec. 29, 2025 – Jan. 2, 2026  

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** **All times are listed in the local time zone** Monday, Dec. 29 No public meetings Tuesday, Dec. 30

No public meetings Wednesday, Dec. 31 11:00 a.m. Attend funeral for President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Location: Tabernacle on Temple Square, Salt Lake City Thursday, Jan. 1

Office closed – New Year’s Day

Friday, Jan. 2

