Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule – Dec. 29, 2025 – Jan. 2, 2026
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Dec. 29
No public meetings
Tuesday, Dec. 30
No public meetings
Wednesday, Dec. 31
11:00 a.m. Attend funeral for President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Location: Tabernacle on Temple Square, Salt Lake City
Thursday, Jan. 1
Office closed – New Year’s Day
Friday, Jan. 2
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Dec. 29 – Jan. 2, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Dec. 29
No public meetings
Tuesday, Dec. 30
No public meetings
Wednesday, Dec. 31
11:00 a.m. Attend funeral for President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Location: Tabernacle on Temple Square, Salt Lake City
Thursday, Jan. 1
Office closed – New Year’s Day
Friday, Jan. 2
No public meetings
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.