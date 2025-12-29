Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule – Dec. 29, 2025 – Jan. 2, 2026  

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Dec. 29

No public meetings

Tuesday, Dec. 30
No public meetings

Wednesday, Dec. 31

11:00 a.m. Attend funeral for President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Location: Tabernacle on Temple Square, Salt Lake City

Thursday, Jan. 1
Office closed – New Year’s Day


Friday, Jan. 2
No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Dec. 29 – Jan. 2, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Dec. 29

No public meetings

Tuesday, Dec. 30
No public meetings

Wednesday, Dec. 31

11:00 a.m. Attend funeral for President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Location: Tabernacle on Temple Square, Salt Lake City

Thursday, Jan. 1
Office closed – New Year’s Day


Friday, Jan. 2
No public meetings

