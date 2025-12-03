City of Carson Recognized with Top Benefits Award from Mployer

The City of Carson is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the 2025 Top Benefits Award from Mployer.

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carson, California - The City of Carson is proud to announce that it has been recognized with the 2025 Top Benefits Award from Mployer, the industry-standard for employee benefit plan rating. This honor highlights the City of Carson's commitment to offering comprehensive, high-quality benefits that support the health, financial security, and overall well-being of its workforce.The Top Benefits Award is based on an in-depth, data-driven evaluation of an employer's benefit offerings across four major categories: medical, ancillary (dental, vision, life and more), PTO and leave, and retirement.Mployer independently rates benefit plans by analyzing their design, cost-sharing, generosity, and many other features-comparing them against a custom cohort of employers matched by their industry, region, and size. Only employers who meet or exceed market standards across these core benefit categories are eligible for recognition."We are honored to receive this award, the investment we make in our staff is a direct deposit into our community," said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. "Our benefits are designed to meet the diverse needs of our team. Being recognized by Mployer affirms that we're doing this in a way that not only supports employees will make us a destination workplace and City."“The City of Carson is a leader of workforce diversity, and this recognition affirms a long-standing strategy to invest intentionally in our employees. This award from Mployer means a lot,” said Joshua Boudreaux, Human Resources Director.In a sector where talent is a critical driver of performance, offering best-in-class benefits is an intentional investment and a competitive advantage which leads to positive outcomes for the City’s partners, team members, stakeholders and community.This award highlights one of the things that sets the City of Carson apart from other cities. The benefits are unmatched and one of the reasons Carson shines as the Jewel of the South Bay.For more information about employment opportunities, please visit https://ci.carson.ca.us/humanresources/hrjobs.aspx About the City of CarsonThe City of Carson, a charter city often called the “Jewel of the South Bay,” is located in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County. It was incorporated on February 20, 1968. Covering approximately 20 square miles, Carson is recognized as one of the most diverse cities in Southern California, a rich tapestry that directly reflects its community. Carson is slated to become a key destination city and was the first municipality to sign on as a venue host for the upcoming LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.About MployerMployer is the nation's leader in employee benefit benchmarking, evaluating plans covering over 10 million Americans.

