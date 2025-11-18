History Made: City of Carson Wins 1st in California by Center for Digital Government

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Carson, California, has won 1st in California and has been nationally recognized for its exceptional commitment to technology, placing 2nd in the United States among cities its size in the Center for Digital Government (CDG)’s prestigious 2025 Digital Cities Survey.The Center for Digital Government’s annual survey celebrates U.S. cities that are effectively improving government services through smart, innovative technology. The City of Carson ranked #2 among cities with a population between 75,000–124,999, specifically for the City’s swift and complete digital transformation from outdated computer systems to leading-edge digital solutions.Population of 75,000-124,9991st City of South Bend, IN2nd City of Carson, CA3rd City of North Port, FL4th City of Avondale, AZ5th City of Independence, MO6th City of Westminster, CO7th City of Lynchburg, VA7th City of Roanoke, VA8th Village of Schaumburg, IL9th City of Thousand Oaks, CA10th City of Carlsbad, CAThis significant achievement marks the City of Carson’s first-ever Digital Cities Survey award in the program’s 25-year history.Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes said, “The City of Carson shines bright as the Jewel of the South Bay, and this #2 ranking confirms our commitment to making technology work for everyone. Our promise is to serve all our residents and businesses—young and old—by leveraging technology while maintaining our tight-knit community interactions. With the vision set forth by the City Council, our Executive Team in place, and our finances on solid footing, there is no limit to what we can accomplish as we build a technologically advanced future for Carson.”In the 2024-25 fiscal year, the City of Carson’s IT & Security (ITS) Department focused on ensuring all residents have fair access to the digital world (digital equity), improving public engagement, and strengthening cybersecurity. The department executed numerous projects to completely modernize the City's technology backbone and the resident experience. Highlights include launching the Carson 311 app and a new City website with an AI chatbot, which makes it easier for residents to get help 24/7. Crucially, the City also funded and initiated phase one of Carson’s citywide fiber optic network to deliver high-speed internet directly to the community.City Manager David C. Roberts Jr. explained, “Technology is central to our role as a Global City. We are focused on significant advances in all City Council Priorities—including Economic Development, Infrastructure, and Quality of Life—as we move toward supporting massive international events like the the 2026 World Cup, LA 2028 Olympics, and beyond, all while eliminating the digital divide right here in Carson.”Gary Carter, Carson’s Director of IT & Security, highlighted the collective effort: “As a relatively small and mighty staff department compared to our peers, I’m delighted that our staff, consultants, and vendors, along with the entire organization, have rallied behind our vision. I especially want to thank the Mayor and City Council, City Manager and Executive Team along with our IT staff for making this rapid transformation possible. We are setting the bar for how efficiently we execute and adopt technology, ensuring the community benefits our residents appreciate.”About the Center for Digital Government: The 25th annual Digital Cities Survey recognizes cities utilizing technology to enhance digital services and transparency, strengthen cybersecurity, digital privacy rights, and digital equity. “What stands out this year isn’t just the technology, it’s the focus on the impact on constituent services,” said Teri Takai, Chief Programs Officer at the Center for Digital Government. “These cities are applying innovation where it matters most: keeping people housed, making streets safer, and building community trust. They’re showing that when technology is guided by purpose, it delivers results that citizens can feel.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.