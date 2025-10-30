City of Carson's Celebrates St. Philomena School Winner of Red Ribbon Poster Contest

Photo of St.Philomena School Students, Staff, Carson Sheriff, LAFD, and City Officials City of Carson Red Ribbon Winning Poster

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Release #25-046 Contact: Margie Revilla-GarciaOctober 29, 2025FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECity of Carson Hosts Celebration Rally as St. Philomena School Wins 2025 Red Ribbon Poster ContestRed Ribbon Week is Celebrated October 23-31, 2025CARSON, CALIFORNIA -The City of Carson Public Information Office (PIO) proudly announced St. Philomena School as the Grand Prize Winner of the 2025 Red Ribbon Poster Contest for Carson-area schools, grades K-8 held on Wednesday, October 28, 2025, at 10 am. The contest was held in recognition of Red Ribbon Week, which encourages a drug-free life within the community.St. Philomena’s creative and impactful poster earned them a spirited Rally Day celebration at their school, hosted by the City of Carson. During the rally, the school was presented with a special award."The creativity and commitment to a drug-free message shown by all of the students was truly inspiring," said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes. "Congratulations to St. Philomena for their outstanding work. Events like this engage our youth and teach them to make better choices today that they can build on in the future. Carson’s future shines bright because of our youth.”To further support the Red Ribbon campaign this year, the City of Carson encourages all residents to wear red throughout the week. Residents can also pick up free Red Ribbon lapel pins at Carson City Hall (while supplies last) to show their commitment to a drug-free community.In addition to the contest, the city distributed Red Ribbon Week-themed coloring books to its Early Childhood Program and Kids Clubs (after-school programs at local parks). These materials, along with tote bags, are designed to engage Carson’s youngest residents and reinforce the importance of making healthy, drug-free choices.The City of Carson proudly partners annually with the Carson Initiative for Substance Abuse Awareness and Prevention (CISAAP) to promote a healthier, safer, and drug-free community. Through this collaborative effort, the City and CISAAP work together to provide educational programs, prevention campaigns, and community events that raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse. This partnership engages local schools, families, and organizations to empower residents, especially youth, to make positive choices and access valuable support resources. By combining civic leadership with community-driven action, the City of Carson and CISAAP continue to strengthen their shared commitment to building a resilient and informed community focused on wellness and prevention.Video News Release Link:###

