'MORE THAN SANTA BABY' OFFICIALLY AWARD QUALIFIED FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

MORE THAN SANTA BABY - Poster

Award Qualified for the 2026 season in the Best Documentary Short category

I have long believed my father’s music deserves greater recognition. His journey—from the Golden Era to today—continues to resonate and inspire new generations.” — Director Tamar Springer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning documentary short MORE THAN SANTA BABY, directed by Tamar Springer, is now officially award qualified for the 2026 season in the Best Documentary Short category.The film, which offers an intimate and compelling portrait of acclaimed composer Philip Springer, made its World Premiere at the 28th Dances With Films Festival at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre, where it won the Audience Award for Best Documentary Short. It continued its successful festival run by winning the Audience Choice Award at the Fairhope Film Festival and Best Documentary Short at the Old Towne Film Festival, and Best Sound at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival.A deeply moving exploration of creativity, resilience, and legacy, MORE THAN SANTA BABY traces Springer’s extraordinary eight-decade career—from his early days in the 1940s Tin Pan Alley era and his Hollywood years of the 1970s to what has now become one of his most prolific periods in his 90s. The film also captures the composer’s remarkable perseverance following the loss of his longtime home in the January 7, 2025 Palisades Fire and the passing of his wife of 68 years just weeks later.Best known for writing the enduring holiday classic “Santa Baby,” Springer’s work has been recorded by generations of musical icons including Alicia Keys, Cher, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Laufey, Frankie Avalon, and Ann-Margret. He has collaborated with legendary lyricists such as E.Y. “Yip” Harburg, Fred Ebb, Carolyn Leigh, and Joan Javits, and composed music for Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, and Judy Garland.“It was an honor to premiere such a heartfelt documentary that reveals the extraordinary story behind a man whose music shaped our cultural landscape,” said Jackie Tepper, Producing Partner and Documentary Programming Chair for the Dances With Films Festival. “At 99 years young, Philip Springer remains an inspiration.”Director Tamar Springer adds, “I have long believed my father’s music deserves greater recognition. His journey—from the Golden Era to today—continues to resonate and inspire new generations.”As More Than Santa Baby expands to wider audiences, it underscores a powerful message: that purpose and creativity can thrive at any age, and that the human spirit is capable of extraordinary resilience.To schedule an interview with the filmmaker or to review the film, please contact Annie Jeeves at Cinematic Red PR (310) 995-3834.

Official Trailer

