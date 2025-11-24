A Family Sails 6,000 Miles in Search of Meaning-SEAS THE DAY:THE SAILING MOVIE Available Worldwide on VOD Streaming NOW

Seas The Day - Photo 1.Behind the Wheel Seas The Day - Photo 2.On The Bow Seas The Day - Photo 3.Music at Sea Seas The Day - Photo 4.Family Seas The Day - Film Poster

Genre-Defying Documentary 10+ Years in the Making - Premiers on Maui with two special screenings, December 8th and 9th, 2025

This story isn’t ‘look at us sailing the world. It’s about raising a child—and yourself—with values that matter.” — Director Ryan Luskin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now streaming worldwide on VOD -- Premiering on Maui with two special screenings, December 8th and 9th, 2025 -- Random Media , in partnership with Life Skills Productions, proudly presents Seas the Day: The Sailing Movie, a powerful and unconventional documentary that isn’t just about crossing oceans—but about crossing cultural divides, breaking generational habits, and sailing toward purpose.A unique genre-defying, family-driven film Seas the Day: The Sailing Movie chronicles one family’s 6,000-mile sailing journey across 16 countries, learning essential life skills—such as respect, gratitude, and adaptability - from Indigenous leaders, scholars, gang members, and artists alike. A rich, unpredictable story of transformation, carried by a stunning original soundtrack recorded at sea during the voyage and at Luskin's studio deep in the mountains of Haiku Maui, the film is directed (and lived) by anthropologist and educator Ryan Luskin. Seas the Day: The Sailing Movie is available worldwide - on streaming/VOD now.OFFICIAL TRAILER▶️ YouTube: https://youtu.be/vJrEgRAl-qw?si=JEinV4_FSF5xK5Xr ▶️ Vimeo (Downloadable): https://vimeo.com/1085322248?fl=pl&fe=sh LOGLINE: A family sails 6,000 miles and discovers some of life’s most important lessons can’t be found on land.BEHIND THE JOURNEYSeas the Day: The Sailing Movie was painstakingly crafted over 15 years, as the family confronts environmental threats, emotional uncertainty, and the universal challenge of becoming the people we all hope to be. Compiled from over 72,000 clips—and entirely edited, scored, and produced by Luskin himself—the documentary serves as a love letter to humanity, adventure, and family. Much of the soundtrack, like the journey, was captured live aboard their sailboat.● 6,000 nautical miles● 16 countries visited● 10+ years in production● 72,000+ video clips captured● Original music - much of which was recorded live at sea● Crafted entirely by one family—no crew, no outside fundingBlending real-life travel footage with a deeply human coming-of-age narrative inspired by Joseph Campbell’s “The Hero’s Journey,” the film explores six essential life skills: respect, communication, self-reliance, adaptability, gratitude, and collaboration. From impromptu wild foods cooking lessons in jungle villages to high-stakes survival during storms, the family discovers what it really means to be human—and how those lessons can shape tomorrow’s changemakers.“This story isn’t ‘look at us sailing the world,’” says Luskin. “It’s about raising a child—and yourself—with values that matter. It’s about real connection and learning from people most of us never get the chance to meet.”The film also marks the start of a broader movement. Luskin is looking for funding to develop an educational curriculum and adventure-based retreat program that expands on the lessons highlighted in the film—bringing them to classrooms and coastlines around the world.Seas the Day: The Sailing Movie has resonated with both family and adventure audiences, earning acclaim on the festival circuit for its bold structure and heartfelt message. Festival honors include:● Navy International Film Festival – Best Documentary Film● Indie Fest – Award of Merit and Award of Recognition for Soundtrack● ImpactDocs Awards – Award of Merit and Award of Recognition for Narration● Toronto Film Festival – Official Selection● Kids First! Film Festival – Official SelectionSYNOPSIS:Seas the Day: The Sailing Movie is a genre-defying documentary that blends real-world adventure with deeply human storytelling. It transcends typical sailing documentaries by blending docu-fiction with a narrative inspired by Joseph Campbell’s classic The Hero's Journey. Directed by Ryan Luskin, an anthropologist and teacher, the film follows his family's quest across sixteen countries, learning life skills from diverse cultures. More than simply a sailing movie, the story chronicles a complex tale of personal growth, global issues, and human connection, underscored by an original soundtrack recorded during their travels. Luskin is seeking funding to create an educational curriculum and lead adventure retreats, promoting self-actualization and adaptability amidst global changes. The film emphasizes timeless character skills—such as respect, gratitude, and adaptability—set against a backdrop of stunning cinematography and music that narrates the journey, making it an epic drama of discovery and self-realization.FILM CREDITSDirected by: Ryan LuskinWritten by: Ryan LuskinProduced by: Ryan LuskinDirector of Photography: Ryan LuskinEditor: Ryan LuskinOriginal Score by: Ryan LuskinStarring: Ryan Luskin, Sunny Savage, Saelyn Savage, and Zeb SavageTECHNICAL SPECS / RESOURCESTitle: Seas the Day: The Sailing MovieRuntime: 72 minGenre: Documentary / Adventure / Coming-of-AgeCountry of Origin: USALanguage: English (with subtitles available)VOD Streaming Release Debuted : October 28, 2025Distribution: Random MediaAvailability:Video on Demand (VOD) on major platforms. Pricing varies by format/platform.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thesailingmovie IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt31630835/reference/?ref_=fn_ttl_ttl_3 ABOUT RANDOM MEDIARandom Media is a global content company that acquires and distributes independent films through theatrical, digital, and broadcast platforms. Dedicated to championing original voices and genre-defining storytelling, its growing library includes Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake, and Iron Brothers.Website: randommedia.comTwitter/X: @RandomMediaLAInstagram: @random.media.filmsFacebook: RandomMediaEntertainmentPRESS KIT//MATERIALS: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/zxhh1x1e6ilvmupulkmx8/AHxwDzeOPmotMgSXIHjmN-E?rlkey=zxrqgw18ev9s2fz3oaga8c114&st=wn0vvk5j&dl=0 MEDIA CONTACTS/For media inquiries or screener access:Rick Rhoades / Jennifer LangRickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.comJennifer@HighRoadsPR.comHigh Road Media & Branding for Random

OFFICIAL TRAILER - SEAS THE DAY: THE SAILING MOVIE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.