Disney 'Legend' Andreas Deja Announces the Streaming/VOD Debut of His Hand-Drawn Animated Short MUSHKA

Title with Mushka & Sarah meeting Andreas Deja's MUSHKA - Still.Mushka baby Still.Mushka Meets Sarah Still.Andreas Deja with Mushka Boards MUSHKA - Official Poster

The Award-Winning Film from the Creator of Disney’s 'Scar,' 'Jafar,' 'Gaston,' 'Lilo' and more is a Heartwarming Story of Friendship, Courage & Letting Go!

I wanted to create something timeless, like the Disney classic films of Walt’s era that inspired me to follow a career in animation.” — ANDREAS DEJA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Disney ‘Legend’ Andreas Deja proudly announces his award-winning animated short MUSHKA will be released worldwide on December 15, 2025, inviting audiences everywhere to experience its heartfelt story of love, courage, and letting go. The 28-minute hand-drawn animated film will be available on all major streaming VOD platforms.Since premiering at the San Francisco International Film Festival, MUSHKA has been an official selection at over a dozen major festivals worldwide. The film tells the story of Sarah, a young Ukrainian girl who discovers an orphaned Siberian tiger cub and must decide whether to raise him or leave him to the dangers of the wild, and man. The name “Mushka” — a Russian term of endearment meaning “sweetheart” — capturing the emotional depth of their bond.Inspired by the fantastic visual style of Disney’s classic 101 Dalmatians and The Jungle Book, MUSHKA features beautiful hand-drawn 2D animation. It represents a deeply personal culmination of Deja’s artistry — a film nearly a decade in the making, created in the tradition of Disney’s golden era with a small but passionate team of collaborators from around the world.A 30-year veteran of Walt Disney Animation Studios and a designated Disney “Legend,” Deja is known for animating some of the most iconic characters in animation history, including Scar (The Lion King), Gaston (Beauty and the Beast), Jafar (Aladdin), Hercules, and Lilo (Lilo & Stitch). For MUSHKA, Deja assembled a team of top animation and production talents, including composer Fabrizio Mancinelli, who created the film’s sweeping orchestral score.The film's soundtrack also features an original end-credit song, “Mushka’s Lullaby,” composed by legendary Disney songwriter Richard M. Sherman (Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book) and performed by Holly Sedillos. The song was among Sherman’s final compositions."I wanted to create something timeless, like the Disney classic films of Walt’s era that inspired me to follow a career in animation," said Deja. "Hand-drawn animation still has the power to move audiences unlike anything else."MUSHKA’s award-winning festival run included:• Palm Springs International ShortFest — Winner: Kids’ Choice Award / Best Animation• San Jose International Short Film Festival — Winner: Best Animation• Encounters Film Festival (UK) — Winner: Children’s Jury Award• Sulmona International Film Festival (Italy) — Winner: SIFF Kids Award• Official Selection - HollyShorts, Cleveland, Stuttgart, Animayo, Foyle, Mammoth, and Chicago International Children’s Film Festivals, among others.Deja also presented the film and led masterclasses at CTN Animation Expo, Lightbox Expo, View Conference (Italy), and at studios including Sony Pictures Animation, Disney Animation, DreamWorks, Skywalker Sound, Laika Studios, and more.THE MUSIC OF MUSHKAFollowing the film’s festival success, Deja and composer Fabrizio Mancinelli released the Mushka – Original Score via Lakeshore Records, along with a moving music video for “Mushka’s Lullaby.” The song earned the Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Song – Short Film.Watch the music video here: YouTube.com/OfficialAndreasDeja. Stream the soundtrack: Lakeshore Records – Mushka Original ScoreABOUT ANDREAS DEJABorn in Germany, Andreas Deja began his Disney career under legendary animator Eric Larson, one of Walt Disney’s famed “Nine Old Men.” His 30-year career includes supervising animation on Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Hercules, and Lilo & Stitch. In 2015, he was named an official Disney ‘Legend’ by The Walt Disney Company. Mushka is his first independent directorial effort — a passion project dedicated to his mentor, Larson. In addition contributing to his popular blog Deja View, he is currently in production of a forthcoming live-action documentary about one of Walt Disney’s famed ‘Nine Old Men’; is continuing his work on an upcoming oversized book that will celebrate one of the most important and influential artists of the 20th century, Milt Kahl; and working with Walt Disney Imagineering as a consultant on the recently announced Villains-themed Land at The Magic Kingdom theme park in Florida.WHERE TO WATCHMUSHKA arrives on major streaming VOD platforms including Apple TV and other major streaming platforms, beginning December 15, 2025.Screening/Review copies of the film are available to credentialed press.Trailer: https://mushkathemovie.com/trailer Official Website: https://mushkathemovie.com/home Instagram / Facebook / Threads: https://www.instagram.com/officialandreasdeja/ (@OfficialAndreasDeja)Twitter / X: https://x.com/officialadeja )@officialadeja)ELECTRONIC PRESS KIT/ARTWORK AND MATERIALS ARE AVAILABLE HERE: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1avJPVxqTddlOGO51mawth5CvA4wtOlJC?usp=share_link With Clips and more here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/188Fxkqn7hgwx58Cn0BiVcRxf2VJxjFYc?usp=sharing PRESS CONTACTSRick Rhoades | Matt Martinez | Brian Bouzari – High Roads PR📧 RickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.com | Matt@HighRoadsPR.com | Brian@HighRoadsPR.com📞 +1-818-468-5585 📞 +1-818 -862-0654 📞 +1-949-616-4545© 2025 Mushka Productions.

Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.