NEFT Vodka Adds Drift Racing Icon 'Mad Mike' Whiddett to Its Motorsport Roster

Drifting Champion Brings Record-Breaking Speed to NEFT’s Athlete Roster

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka is welcoming New Zealand drift racer and motorsport icon “Mad Mike” Whiddett to its fast-growing racing roster. A Formula Drift Japan Champion, Pikes Peak International Hill Climb record holder, Multi New Zealand Off-Road Champion, Multi NZ Drift Series Champion - Whiddett brings the kind of precision, skill, and boldness that aligns perfectly with NEFT’s approach.The partnership kicked off at NEFT Vodka’s exclusive m​​otorsports event in Austin in October, leading into one of this year’s biggest racing moments. As part of the collaboration, NEFT Vodka’s logo will proudly be displayed on Mad Mike’s fleet internationally.“I’ve always built cars in a way that feels like an extension of my body. Bringing to life these wild visions is anything but easy, but the end result is perfection,” said Whiddett. “NEFT isn’t just a logo on the car; it’s a brand that gets that same obsession with craft and detail. Bold and dynamic - the synergy can’t be faked.”Known for pushing the limits of speed and engineering, Mad Mike has turned rotary-powered machines into global showstoppers, blending performance, creativity, and a bit of chaos.“This partnership with Mad Mike is a perfect alignment of bold vision and relentless drive,” said Jeff Mahony, CEO of NEFT Vodka USA. “Mike is a true original: fearless, creative, and always in pursuit of excellence. That’s exactly what NEFT stands for, and we’re honored to have him represent the brand.”With his unmatched drifting skill and record-breaking performance at the legendary Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Whiddett continues to inspire fans around the world — making this partnership a celebration of precision, performance, and passion.To learn more, visit neftvodka.comABOUT NEFT VODKANEFT was conceived in 2011 to shatter expectations about vodka in a category lacking premium options made with super-clean ingredients. NEFT is made from mountain spring water filtered decades deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of rye. Nothing else. No sugar, no additives. Hence, a vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste so delicious that it can be enjoyed neat, straight up, or on the rocks was created. NEFT’s unbreakable barrel is an eco-friendly and versatile container that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

