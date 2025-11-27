Osaka Marketplace to Open Highly Anticipated Foster City, CA Location on December 12

Osaka Marketplace is excited to announce the grand opening of its long-awaited Foster City location on Friday, December 12, bringing an elevated Japanese grocery experience to the East Bay. Osaka Marketplace is a Japanese specialty grocery store offering high-quality ingredients, curated products and exceptional service inspired by Japanese retail traditions.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osaka Marketplace is excited to announce the grand opening of its long-awaited Foster City location on Friday, December 12, bringing an elevated Japanese grocery experience to the East Bay. Customers have been eagerly awaiting the expansion, and this new store will offer the extensive assortment, quality and service that have made Osaka Marketplace a treasured destination for Japanese food lovers across the Bay Area.Unlike traditional grocery stores, Osaka Marketplace is known for its deep expertise in Japanese products—ranging from sashimi-grade fish, premium wagyu beef, and house-made sushi to rare snacks, specialty pantry staples, Japanese beauty and self-care products, high quality Japanese sake and craft beer, and seasonal imports direct from Japan. Every item is selected by experienced Japanese buyers and managers who bring decades of knowledge in sourcing, food strategy and customer care.“Our goal has always been to make shopping at Osaka Marketplace feel like a small trip to Japan,” explained Kazuhiro Takeda, Director of Osaka Marketplace, Inc. “We take pride in helping customers find the very best ingredients, but also in guiding them to discover new products and flavors. Knowing that our store can make people’s everyday lives a little easier and more enjoyable is what drives us.”The expansion into Foster City reflects Osaka Marketplace’s long-term commitment to the Bay Area community. Over the next decade, the company plans to open 12 additional stores of various sizes, continuing its mission to make authentic Japanese products more accessible to customers of all backgrounds. The strong enthusiasm from both Japanese and non-Japanese shoppers—many of whom are deeply knowledgeable about Japanese cuisine—has reinforced the need for continued growth.In the days leading up to the grand opening, Osaka Marketplace will host a soft opening with limited hours.The grand opening celebration on December 12 will highlight Japanese culture and welcome the community into the new space. The store will officially open at 10:00 a.m., with festivities starting an hour before opening.Grand Opening activities will include:- Taiko performance- Dassai Sake ceremony- Speeches from the Mayor, Chamber of Commerce, Osaka Marketplace management team, and local dignitaries- Ribbon cuttingShoppers will also enjoy exclusive promotions and in-store specials all weekend long, with the first 100 shoppers each day receiving gourmet goodie bags on December 12, 13, and 14.Located at 919 Edgewater Blvd., Foster City, CA (inside the Edgewater Place Shopping Center), Osaka Marketplace Foster City is taking over the former Lucky Supermarket space and will offer families, home cooks, and food and speciality ingredient enthusiasts a warm, welcoming environment paired with unparalleled product knowledge and service—hallmarks of Kazuhiro Takeda’s leadership and the brand’s customer-first philosophy.About Osaka MarketplaceOsaka Marketplace is a Japanese specialty grocery store offering high-quality ingredients, curated products and exceptional service inspired by Japanese retail traditions. Managed by Kazuhiro “Kazu” Takeda, the company sources unique and hard-to-find items through deep relationships with Japanese vendors, creating an authentic and welcoming shopping experience. Osaka Marketplace currently operates locations in Fremont and Foster City, with plans for continued expansion, including a location in Pleasant Hill expected to open in Summer 2026.

