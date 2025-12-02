Ono Hawaiian BBQ Expands into San Diego County with Six New Locations

TThe six San Diego sites include a combination of three end-cap locations and three freestanding drive-thru restaurants, balancing accessibility with convenience. Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and "Aloha" spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere

The Family-Owned Hawaiian BBQ Chain Will Make Its San Diego Debut

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ono Hawaiian BBQ, the family-owned fast-casual chain known for its Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and signature “Aloha” spirit, is expanding into San Diego County with six new locations, marking the brand’s first entry into the region. This expansion follows Ono’s recent announcement of the restaurant’s launch into Texas and reflects the company’s rapid growth across multiple regions.The following San Diego store locations have been confirmed, with two additional locations planned:● 555 West Mission Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025 – First San Diego County location● 11846 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92128● 5604 Balboa Avenue, Suite B107, San Diego, CA 92111● 1711 University Drive, Suite #110, Vista, CA 92084The six San Diego sites include a combination of three end-cap locations and three freestanding drive-thru restaurants, balancing accessibility with convenience.“San Diego has been on our radar for years, and we’re thrilled to finally bring Ono’s fresh, island-inspired plates to the region,” explained Joshua Liang, CEO of Ono Hawaiian BBQ. “Our goal is to share the Aloha spirit with new communities while offering dishes that feature bold flavors, prepared fresh to order every day.”Hawaiian cuisine has seen growing interest across key markets, supported by an uptick in consumer searches for Hawaiian BBQ and island-style comfort dishes, according to recent Yelp trend data. This continued rise reflects a broader preference for fresh, bold flavors and positions Ono Hawaiian BBQ to meet increasing demand as the brand enters new regions.“Entering the San Diego market marks a meaningful milestone as we continue expanding our footprint and bringing our island-inspired comfort food to new communities,” added Christine Jan, Director of Marketing at Ono Hawaiian BBQ. “Each location is designed to offer the perfect balance of convenience and quality, whether guests dine in, take out, or use our drive-thru.”To learn more about Ono Hawaiian BBQ's new locations, visit OnoHawaiianBBQ.com or follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook Instagram and TikTok for updates.About Ono Hawaiian BBQFounded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its Hawaiian-inspired Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian BBQ uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With 120 locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and "Aloha" spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. For more information, visit OnoHawaiianBBQ.com.

