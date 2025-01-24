Central California-Based Health & Wellness Clinic Zeam Offers Online Services to Those Affected by the LA Fires

Zeam Health & Wellness offers discounted online psychiatry and therapy services to support mental health for those affected by the LA wildfires.

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ongoing LA wildfires have turned life upside down for many people, leaving not just physical damage but emotional scars, too. To help, Zeam Health & Wellness, a Central California-based clinic, is offering online mental health services . They’re also stepping up with psychiatry medication management and therapy sessions for those who’ve been affected by the fires.Disasters like wildfires don’t just destroy homes and communities—they also take a serious toll on mental health. Survivors are often left dealing with anxiety, depression , and even PTSD. On top of that, there’s the stress of figuring out what to do next, especially for people who’ve been displaced or lost everything.“At Zeam Health & Wellness, we know that natural disasters don’t just affect physical belongings—they impact emotional and mental health too,” the clinic shared. “We want people to know there’s support available, even if they’re not able to attend in-person appointments right now.”To make care more accessible, Zeam is offering a 10% discount on their online psychiatry and therapy services for anyone affected by the fires. These virtual sessions are designed to be flexible and convenient, which is especially important for people who might not be able to leave their current situation.The online psychiatry medication management services focus on helping with conditions like PTSD, anxiety, and depression, which are issues especially common after traumatic events. At the same time, Zeam’s therapy sessions create a safe space for people to share their feelings, process what’s happened, and start working on emotional healing.“Getting help during a time like this is necessary,” Zeam explained. “We want to remind people that mental health care can still happen, even if they’re displaced or feeling overwhelmed.”This isn’t just about offering services, but about being there for the community during a tough time. Zeam is working to make sure people affected by the fires have access to the care and support they need to start moving forward.If the LA fires have impacted you or someone you know, and you are looking for support, visit www.zeamhealth.com or contact Zeam at (916) 292-9700 for more information.About Zeam Health & WellnessZeam Health & Wellness is a Central California-based clinic that provides primary care, mental health services, and aesthetic treatments. Their goal is to make healthcare accessible and personal, helping people feel their best inside and out.

