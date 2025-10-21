Checkissuing Expands Lockbox Service with Launch of Next-Generation Document Storage & Retrieval Platform

Checkissuing launches a next-gen Document Storage & Retrieval System, enhancing its Lockbox Service with secure, unified payment data management.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Checkissuing LLC, a leader in secure check printing , payment processing, and lockbox solutions , proudly announces the launch of its next-generation Document Storage & Retrieval System — a core enhancement to the company’s comprehensive Lockbox Service This new platform transforms how businesses manage, share, and secure financial documents by providing a centralized, fully searchable repository integrated directly with Checkissuing’s lockbox and payment processing infrastructure. The result is a unified system that enables clients to streamline their receivables, automate document workflows, and maintain full visibility from check to archive.A Major Advancement for Checkissuing’s Lockbox ClientsAs part of Checkissuing’s Lockbox Service suite, this new platform extends beyond document storage — it empowers clients to securely ingest, store, and transmit payment data in real time.Key enhancements include:• Full Integration with Lockbox Operations — All payment documents, remittance data, and scanned images are automatically archived and accessible within a unified system.• Check and Payment Integration, including the ability to generate and securely transmit X9.37 files directly to FIN (Fiserv/FIS) and other banking partners.• Automated Rebate and Invoice Approvals integrated with Checkissuing’s CI payment platform.• Multi-Channel Upload Support — Secure API endpoints, email ingestion, SFTP file feeds, and web uploads.• Role-Based Access Controls & Audit Trails to ensure compliance and maintain transparency.“This system represents a major leap forward for our Lockbox clients,” said Mark Greenspan, CEO of Checkissuing LLC. “By unifying document management and payment processing under one platform, we’re enabling businesses to securely manage every step of the transaction lifecycle — from deposit to documentation — with greater speed, accuracy, and insight.”Empowering Clients and AdministratorsThe system’s dual-portal design offers tailored experiences for both clients and Checkissuing administrators:• Client Portal: Enables clients to log in securely, upload and approve documents, validate metadata, and track payment and document statuses.• Admin Portal: Allows Checkissuing staff to manage lockbox accounts, user permissions, integrations, and full audit histories — all within a secure, compliant environment.Built for Security, Scalability, and ComplianceDeveloped on a Laravel backend with a React/Vue front-end and S3-compatible object storage, the platform ensures scalability, resilience, and top-tier performance. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest, supported by full audit-verified access controls to meet strict financial and data privacy standards.AvailabilityThe enhanced Lockbox Service and integrated Document Storage & Retrieval System will officially launch Monday, October 21, 2025, for all Checkissuing clients. Existing customers will begin migration throughout Q4 2025, with full onboarding and API integration support provided by Checkissuing’s implementation team.About Checkissuing LLCFounded in 2017, Checkissuing LLC provides secure check printing, mailing, lockbox, and digital payment solutions for businesses nationwide. The company’s focus on innovation, compliance, and exceptional service has positioned it as a trusted partner for enterprises managing financial disbursements and receivables.For more information, visit www.checkissuing.com or contact press@checkissuing.com.

