Cavan Companies Founder Named CEO of the Year by IMN at National SFR Industry Awards

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavan Companies announced today that Founder Dave Cavan has been named “CEO of the Year” by IMN as part of its national SFR Industry Awards program, which recognizes leadership excellence across the Single Family Rental (SFR) and Build to Rent (BTR) sectors.The award honors executives who demonstrate strong organizational performance, steady leadership, effective team development and meaningful contributions to the housing industry. Cavan was selected for his long-term strategic approach and his role in building and scaling The Bungalows , Cavan’s Build to Rent platform.Cavan Companies has operated for more than 50 years and, over the past decade, has completed more than 5,000 Build to Rent units, contributing to the growth and professionalization of the BTR category.Earlier this year, the company appointed executive leader Norm Miller as Chief Executive Officer. Bringing nearly three decades of leadership experience, including roles with publicly traded organizations, Miller is known for strengthening operations, developing high-performing teams and building accountable, performance-driven cultures. His appointment supports operational continuity and positions the company for its next phase of growth.“This recognition reflects the work of our teams across every community we build,” said Cavan. “Our focus has always been disciplined execution, clear communication and long-term value for residents and investors. Under Norm’s leadership, we will continue to advance that mission.”Cavan Companies continues to expand its portfolio with Bungalows communities under construction or in the development stage across Arizona, Nebraska, Des Moines, Kansas City and Minnesota, with additional markets planned through 2026 and beyond.Founded in 1974, Cavan Companies is a privately held real estate development firm headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. With more than five decades of experience and over 5,000 Build-to-Rent homes developed, Cavan is recognized as a pioneer in the BTR sector through its The Bungalows brand. The company continues to expand across the Southwest and Midwest with a focus on quality, performance, and long-term value creation.

