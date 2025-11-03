Buckeye’s Growth Surge Continues as Cavan Companies Opens The Bungalows at Sundance

New detached rental community brings much-needed housing to one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities

Buckeye’s rapid growth shows how demand for quality housing is changing. The Bungalows at Sundance delivers space, privacy, and community where that demand is strongest.” — Dave Cavan, Founder & Chairman

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Buckeye ranking among the fastest-growing cities in the country and housing demand continuing to outpace supply, Cavan Companies has opened The Bungalows at Sundance, a new build-to-rent community offering detached single- and two-story homes now open for tours and leasing.Located in the heart of Buckeye’s rapidly expanding west-side corridor, The Bungalows at Sundance adds high-quality housing at a time when the city is seeing record population and job growth.“The Bungalows at Sundance reflects what renters are looking for in today’s market — space, privacy, and convenience without the long-term cost of ownership,” said Dave Cavan, Founder and Chairman of Cavan Companies. “Buckeye’s growth has created both opportunity and need, and this community delivers the kind of living experience that matches where the market is heading.”Buckeye: A High-Growth Regional HubBuckeye continues to rank among the fastest-growing cities in the United States, with its population increasing by more than 27 percent since 2020 and now exceeding 119,000 residents. The city has become the center of West Valley growth, attracting new employers, master-planned communities, and major commercial investment.Expansion in healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and education continues to build a diverse local economy. Along the I-10 and Loop 303 corridors, new projects are creating thousands of jobs and more than a million square feet of new retail and restaurant space near Verrado Way.These developments are transforming Buckeye into a destination with strong employment opportunities, new amenities, and sustained housing demand.Located minutes from Loop 303 and adjacent to new shopping, dining, and recreation amenities, The Bungalows at Sundance offers residents:• Detached one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes, including both single- and two-story floorplans• Private entrances and private backyards• Smart-home technology and modern interior finishes• On-site amenities designed for comfort, walkability, and communityPart of a Scaled Build-to-Rent Growth StrategyThe Bungalows at Sundance is part of Cavan Companies’ multi-market expansion across Arizona and the Midwest, where the firm continues to deliver professionally managed rental communities that meet strong population growth, renter demand, and constrained new housing supply.Tours and leasing are now available.For current availability, virtual tours, or scheduling, visit www.bungalowsatsundance.com About Cavan CompaniesCavan Companies is a Scottsdale-based real-estate investment, development, and operations firm with more than 50 years of experience. A pioneer in the build-to-rent sector, Cavan developed The Bungalows platform, a collection of detached rental communities designed to combine the privacy of a single-family home with the convenience of professional management. With projects across Arizona and the Midwest, Cavan Companies continues to expand access to high-quality rental housing for today’s modern renter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.