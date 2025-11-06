Cavan Companies Appoints Norm Miller as Chief Executive Officer

Norm Miller, CEO Cavan Companies

Norm Miller joins Cavan Companies to lead next phase of growth and expansion in the Build-to-Rent housing sector.

Norm brings proven leadership and strategic insight to guide Cavan Companies’ next phase of growth and deliver measurable value for investors.” — Dave Cavan, Founder & Chairman

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavan Companies , a Scottsdale-based private real estate development firm with more than 50 years of experience and a recognized pioneer in the Build-to-Rent (BTR) sector, announced today that Norm Miller has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.For the past 28 years, he has served as President or CEO of multiple organizations, including 17 years with publicly traded companies. He is known for leading growth, developing strong teams, and building healthy, performance-driven cultures.A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, Miller began his career with five years of active-duty service in the U.S. Army. His leadership approach is centered on discipline, accountability, and teamwork—values that continue to shape his work today.“Norm brings the experience, discipline, and vision that will help take Cavan Companies to the next level,” said Dave Cavan, Founder and Chairman of Cavan Companies. “His leadership will strengthen our Build-to-Rent platform and ensure we continue to deliver value for both investors and residents.”“I am honored to join Cavan Companies and build on its strong legacy in Build-to-Rent,” said Norm Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Cavan Companies. “Dave and his team have created an incredible foundation. My focus will be on executing our growth plan, building operational strength, and positioning Cavan for long-term success.”About Cavan CompaniesFounded in 1974, Cavan Companies is a privately held real estate development firm headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. With more than five decades of experience and over 5,000 Build-to-Rent homes developed, Cavan is recognized as a pioneer in the BTR sector through its The Bungalows brand. The company continues to expand across the Southwest and Midwest with a focus on quality, performance, and long-term value creation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.