Maverick Helicopters Expands Southern California Operations

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Helicopters, one of the world’s leading aviation-based tourism companies, is proud to announce the launch of flight operations at the Santa Monica Airport. This expansion reflects Maverick Helicopters growing presence in Southern California and provides travelers with convenient access to premier helicopter experiences and travel across the region.The Santa Monica terminal located within Atlantic Aviation will serve as the exclusive departure point for the "Hollywood & Beyond" experience, a 30-minute aerial adventure showcasing the most iconic landmarks throughout Los Angeles. The Santa Monica terminal also offers custom private charter services and direct helicopter transfers to Catalina Island, making travel across Southern California seamless and luxurious."Maverick Helicopters is dedicated to delivering world-class aerial experiences with an unwavering commitment to safety and service,” said John Buch, president of Maverick Helicopters. “Our new flights from Santa Monica open exciting opportunities for travelers to explore Southern California from above, while reinforcing our promise of luxury, adventure, and unforgettable views.”Experiences Departing from Santa MonicaHollywood & Beyond – Guests will soar over the Pacific coastline, Hollywood Hills, and Beverly Hills while taking in iconic landmarks including the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, Dodger Stadium, and sweeping vistas of Downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica coastal cliffs.Catalina Island Transfers – Guests can reach Catalina Island from Santa Monica in under 20 minutes, taking in breathtaking aerial views of the coastline and Pacific marine life before landing at the private oceanfront helipad near downtown Avalon.Private Charters – From quick transfers across Southern California to day trips to Catalina Island, Santa Barbara, Palm Springs, and beyond, guests can create fully customized aerial adventures.Maverick Helicopters continues to redefine air tourism in Southern California, offering travelers a unique way to experience the region's most scenic and storied destinations.Maverick Helicopters Santa Monica TerminalAtlantic Aviation2828 Donald Douglas Loop N Suite 102 Santa Monica, CA 90405For more information, please visit FlyMaverick.com/California.###About Maverick HelicoptersMaverick Helicopters, one of the largest aviation-based tourism companies in the world, flies more than250,000 guests annually out of six locations in Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, and California. Maverick Helicopters' commitment to customer service is matched only by its commitment to safety. With its unparalleled customer service, experienced pilots, luxury helicopters, and superior safety standards, Maverick Helicopters has remained the industry leader in tourism-based operations for nearly 30 years. For more information, visit www.FlyMaverick.com Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MaverickHelicopters/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/maverickhelicopters YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/MaverickVegas TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@maverickhelicopters X - https://twitter.com/MaverickHeli

