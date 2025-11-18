CIRQUE DU SOLEIL IS CELEBRATING THE HOLIDAY SEASON EARLY WITH BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY OFFERS, STARTING NOV. 18

Guests Can Enjoy Up to 40% Off All Las Vegas Resident Shows

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Cirque du Soleil invites fans to experience the magic of its celebrated Las Vegas productions with the biggest savings event of the year. Kicking off Black Friday and Cyber Monday early, the world-renowned entertainment company is offering specially priced tickets up to 40% off select performances across five iconic shows.Guests can unlock up to 40% off tickets to Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and Mad Apple at New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Savings of up to 25% are also available for “O” at Bellagio Resort & Casino and Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.The special promotion begins today, Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, and applies to performances from Nov. 18, 2025 to June 2026. For additional details and to purchase tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com/campaign/black-friday For more than three decades, Cirque du Soleil has set the gold standard for live entertainment in Las Vegas, combining breathtaking acrobatics, imaginative design and innovative storytelling. With five unique productions dazzling audiences nightly, the entertainment juggernaut continues to inspire wonder and elevate the art of performance on some of the world’s biggest stages.• Mystère at Treasure Island Hotel & CasinoMystère is the original must-see Cirque du Soleil production that fuses high-energy acrobatics with evocative choreography all set to the thunderous rhythms of the Taïko drums. As the longest running Cirque du Soleil production, Mystère provides the ultimate discovery that life itself is a mystery. Mystère is a one-of-a-kind production that promises to astound audiences like never before and is offered exclusively at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino.• “O” at Bellagio Resort & CasinoInspired by infinity and the elegance of water, “O” combines incredible acrobatics and artistic swimming to create an other-worldly experience. The breathtaking spectacular weaves an aquatic tapestry of artistry, surrealism and theatrical romance in the hallmark production offered exclusively at Bellagio Resort & Casino. "O" delivers a must-see experience in Las Vegas with its spectacular acrobats and synchronized swimmers, including Olympians who perform 60-foot-high dives into a 1.5-million-gallon pool.• Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and CasinoHailed by Rolling Stone as “A virtual parade of ‘wow’ moments,” Michael Jackson ONE is an electrifying combination of thrilling acrobatic stunts, heart-pumping choreography and visual effects. The hit show is inspired by the King of Pop and features his acclaimed music in a riveting, state-of-the-art surround-sound theater. Michael Jackson ONE performs exclusively at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.• KÀ at MGM Grand Hotel & CasinoLive at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, KÀ redefines storytelling with its heroic journey of love and conflict set within a dynamic theater that transforms the stage into an entire empire. The epic production takes adventure to an all-new level as world-class performers enthrall audiences with gravity-defying battle scenes and combat acrobatics punctuated by immersive technology.• Mad Apple at New York-New York Hotel & CasinoMad Apple is a delicious Cirque du Soleil cocktail of New York-inspired acrobatics, music, dance, magic and comedy. Celebrating the city that never sleeps, Mad Apple transports audiences to New York’s wildest night out and rewrites the script on Las Vegas entertainment with a dynamic range of talent all set to the backdrop of the Big Apple.###About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment GroupCirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs almost 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.

