Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce Makes Long-Awaited Return to Las Vegas Strip, Debuting Wednesday, Dec. 31

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sixteen years after leaving countless Forty Deuce fans heartbroken when the renowned club left the city's entertainment scene, Hollywood personality Ivan Kane is returning to the Las Vegas Strip. On Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, Kane's legendary burlesque nightclub, Ivan Kane's Forty Deuce, will reopen in its original spot inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The completely reimagined venue will feature Kane’s one-of-a-kind Burlesque shows, performed in an immersive environment on multiple stages throughout the room, with six dancers, two live bands, an insane laser/light show and state-of-the-art visuals and sound … all creating a kaleidoscopic spectacular of burlesque and nightlife unique to Vegas entertainment.“Returning to Vegas felt inevitable. The production is so big, so technically complex and so sexy - a burlesque extravaganza if you will - that it screams Las Vegas,” said Ivan Kane, founder and owner of Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce. “I’m thrilled to be back at Mandalay Bay; it’s like coming home. With Forty Deuce 2.0, I can’t wait to roll out the red carpet and completely wow the guests who still cherish their memories of the OG, and to introduce new patrons to Forty Deuce’s brand-new tricked out venue and our unique brand of nightlife.”Kane, a successful actor and screenwriter, broke into the Hollywood nightlife scene in 1997 with his first club, directly across the street from Paramount Studios in Hollywood. His third nightclub, however, changed everything. Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce, which debuted in 2002, immediately garnered national attention, including a Bravo reality show documenting the opening of the original Las Vegas location in 2004.Forty Deuce not only reinvented burlesque but also launched it into the zeitgeist: forever redefining what nightlife can be by introducing highly produced Burlesque shows with live bands into the traditional nightclub experience of DJs and dancing.Kane has a long history in the world of entertainment in both New York, his native home, and Los Angeles, where he launched his film career with a role in the ‘Best Picture’ Oscar winning film “Platoon.” He credits his love of Broadway and theatricality for his approach to nightlife. Kane took a left turn from acting and never looked back. Having created numerous nightlife concepts throughout the country in multiple casinos over the last two plus decades, Kane continues his expansion with this latest incarnation of the renowned nightclub in Sin City.Guests will be able to ring in the New Year at the hottest and newest venue on the strip, when Ivan Kane’s Forty Deuce hosts its grand opening on New Year’s Eve. For information, please visit www.FortyDeuce.com

