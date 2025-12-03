My Diabetes Health Launches Reg CF Campaign on StartEngine to Expand Access to Diabetes Education

Invest in My Diabetes Health: Empowering Diabetes Management Through Education

Innovative telehealth provider aims to increase access to accredited diabetes care through a new offering on the StartEngine platform

We are excited to invite community members to become investment partners in our mission, an opportunity to invest in the future of diabetes care, with equal access for everyone.” — Founder and CEO Dr. Prem Sahasranam

HANFORD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Diabetes Health, Inc. ("MDH"), a technology-enabled healthcare services company, today announced the launch of its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) raise on StartEngine, a leading equity crowdfunding platform.Through its partnership with My Diabetes Tutor, Inc. ("MDT"), a physician-owned professional corporation, MDH delivers accredited, one-on-one virtual diabetes education and device training.With this new campaign, MDH aims to further its mission of expanding nationwide access to accredited diabetes education, deepening its work with underserved communities, and reducing barriers to high-quality, insurance-covered care.Addressing a Critical Healthcare Gap:The U.S. faces a mounting diabetes crisis affecting over 38 million Americans, with care costs exceeding $412 billion annually. Despite the proven benefits of Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES), only 5–7% of eligible patients with diabetes currently receive it in their first year of diagnosis. Barriers such as location, availability, and language often prevent patients from accessing the tools they need to manage their condition and live a healthy life.My Diabetes Health addresses this by facilitating a seamless, telehealth-first model. Patients access ADCES-certified clinicians—including registered nurses and dietitians—via one-click video sessions that require no apps or downloads. The platform supports all forms of diabetes, including device support, and offers services in multiple languages, with over 40% of educators speaking Spanish or other languages.Proven Traction and Clinical ImpactMDH is a fully operational business with a strong foundation of clinical and financial success. To date, the Company has served more than 8,600 patients with over 35,000 visits, while achieving an average A1C reduction of 1.6 points—which data suggests is more than twice the national average for diabetes education programs.“We are excited to invite community members to become investment partners in our mission, an opportunity to invest in the future of diabetes care, with equal access for everyone” said Founder and CEO Dr. Prem Sahasranam, MD (Board-Certified Endocrinologist). “We believe that diabetes education saves lives, and our goal is to bring high-quality, one-on-one care to people who have historically been overlooked or underserved. With the support from our investment partners, we hope to accelerate our impact while staying grounded in clinical rigor, compassion, and responsible growth.”The Company is targeting aggressive geographic expansion, with plans to enter three new states per year while deepening partnerships across Medicaid, Medicare, and Tricare networks. MDH also works with commercial health plans, FQHC’s, larger health systems, and strategic channel partners.The offering serves as an opportunity for individuals to own a stake in a company addressing a profound unmet need in the estimated $18.1 billion diabetes education market.To learn more about the investment opportunity and review the offering, visit:This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.About My Diabetes Health, Inc.My Diabetes Health, Inc. (MDH) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company focused on delivering accredited, insurance-covered diabetes education via a telehealth-first model. Through one-on-one virtual sessions and device training, MDH and its affiliated professional corporation, My Diabetes Tutor, Inc. (MDT), seek to help patients achieve better health outcomes while enabling health systems and insurers to reduce preventable complications and costs. MDH currently serves patients nationwide across multiple payers and collaborates with leading health systems, FQHCs, insurers, and OEMs. Education is therapy for life!℠

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.