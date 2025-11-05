My Diabetes Tutor Launches Telehealth Bariatric Nutrition Program to Address Access Disparities

My Diabetes Tutor Virtual Diabetes Self Care and Support

Bariatric surgery is a journey. The challenge is long-term lifestyle change. We provide consistent support patients need, moving beyond pre-op nutritional recommendations to ensure lasting success.” — Ashritha Dhanak, RDN, CDCES, Clinical Lead, My Diabetes Tutor

HANFORD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Diabetes Tutor (MDT) today announced the launch of its specialized Telehealth Bariatric Nutrition Program. The launch follows a successful pilot that provided comprehensive medical nutrition therapy totaling 412 individual visits in less than a year, demonstrating the urgent need for accessible remote support for bariatric surgery candidates and post-operative patients.The new telehealth program is launching as a critical, equity-focused response to escalating health disparities, directly targeting the systemic barriers—including geographic distance, language obstacles, and the closure of rural healthcare facilities—that limit essential bariatric care for high-risk populations.“We referred many patients to My Diabetes Tutor’s pilot program because we recognized the immense, and often unmet, need for accessible, high-quality bariatric nutrition education,” said Dr. Hemn Qader, MD, Director, Bariatric Surgery Center, Adventist Health, Central Valley, CA. “Their team has been an invaluable extension of our care. The reported patient satisfaction is overwhelmingly positive, and the program has delivered impressive results for my patients.”MDT offers a comprehensive 12-month program that leverages telehealth to provide a series of six one-hour educational sessions prior to bariatric surgery and continued follow-up support for six months following surgery. All sessions are led by Registered Dietitians experienced in Bariatric Medical Nutrition Therapy.Dr. Prem Sahasranam, Board Certified Endocrinologist and My Diabetes Tutor Founder, CEO, and Chief Medical Officer, stated, "Obesity is a national public health crisis, with 4 in 10 Americans affected. The crisis is compounded by significant disparities. Our core mission is to eliminate these barriers, ensuring that essential, expert-led bariatric nutrition therapy is available to everyone, regardless of geography, language, or scheduling constraints.”The program offers evening and weekend availability to accommodate working patients. MDT handles all verifications, authorization approvals, and scheduling, significantly decreasing administrative burden for referring surgical centers.“A key differentiator of our program is the ability to effectively address language, cultural, and accessibility barriers. Soon, we will have our Spanish-language materials ready for use by our fluent Spanish-speaking (bilingual and bi-cultural) Registered Dietitians, addressing a critical need,” said Jacqueline Thompson, MS, RD, CDCES, Director of Quality and Clinical Services, My Diabetes Tutor.Thompson added, “While pre-operative education is important, real long-term success of bariatric surgery hinges on ongoing post-operative support. Our program shifts the focus to long-term health and habit development, proven to be critical for maximizing weight loss and preventing weight regain that affects many patients after the two-year mark.”The My Diabetes Tutor Telehealth Bariatric Nutrition Program is now accepting referrals....About My Diabetes TutorMy Diabetes Tutor is a telehealth company that is laser-focused on delivering nationally accredited Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) led by Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists—meeting people where they are: cognitively, culturally, and emotionally, whether they are newly diagnosed or have been managing their diabetes for years. We believe that personalized, supportive education changes lives. All education sessions are ADCES-accredited and fully reimbursable by most health plans, and the program has consistently demonstrated tangible results, including lower A1Cs. Through innovative technology and a patient-centered approach, My Diabetes Tutor is transforming the landscape of diabetes care. Education is Therapy for Life!℠

