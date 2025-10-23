My Diabetes Tutor Welcomes Industry Veteran Jeffrey Nemetz to Advisory Board

My Diabetes Tutor Jeffrey Nemetz

Nemetz to Focus on Scaling B2B2C Strategy and Key Partnerships to Accelerate National Expansion

Jeffrey's experience scaling healthcare businesses and forging major partnerships will help us expand our impact nationally, allowing us to deliver life-changing diabetes education to all who need it.” — Adam Boris, Chief Operating Officer, My Diabetes Tutor

HANFORD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Diabetes Tutor , a leader in innovative diabetes education programs, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Nemetz, a seasoned marketing executive, entrepreneurial leader, and business strategist, to its Advisory Board. Nemetz brings over 25 years of experience working with leaders across the healthcare space, pioneering purpose-driven brands and driving uncommon growth.Mr. Nemetz’s appointment emphasizes My Diabetes Tutor’s dedication to strategic scale. His advisory role will specifically focus on providing counsel to the leadership team on accelerating B2B2C growth strategy, developing key industry partnerships, and navigating the operational scaling required for national expansion.“We are thrilled to welcome Jeffrey to our Advisory Board,” said Dr. Prem Sahasranam, My Diabetes Tutor Founder and CEO. “His profound expertise in brand strategy and customer-obsessed innovation is exactly what we need as we scale our business nationally. We will rely on his insight to target strategic partners and sharpen our market focus.”About Jeffrey NemetzA Board Member, Consultant, and Trusted Advisor, Jeffrey Nemetz is currently the Founder and Principal of Transform Partners, a global consulting and advisory firm. Previously, he served as Partner, Healthcare at Prophet. Nemetz is best known as the CEO and Founder of Health Brand Group (1992-2017), a strategic brand consultancy specializing in the health sector. Under his leadership, Health Brand Group generated over a billion dollars of growth in supporting clients' value creation over the past 25+ years.His career highlights include:• Over 25 years of partnering with leaders to align vision, mission, and values to build brands with purpose.• Broad expertise in transforming legacy organizations in healthcare, as well as food service, specialty retail, and technology.• Extensive experience leading change and continuous improvement initiatives aligned with executive leadership’s strategic plans.• Specific expertise in Merger & Acquisitions, Digital Transformation, Research and Insights, and Investor Raises.“I am honored to join the Advisory Board for My Diabetes Tutor,” Nemetz commented. “I have a strong ambition to cultivate new enterprises and business models, and I see tremendous potential in the work being done here. I look forward to leveraging my experience in B2B2C health and healthcare to help My Diabetes Tutor sharpen its brand, enhance its educational offerings, and ultimately change the status quo for those managing diabetes.”About My Diabetes TutorMy Diabetes Tutor is a telehealth company that is laser-focused on delivering nationally accredited Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support (DSMES) led by Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists—meeting people where they are: cognitively, culturally, and emotionally, whether they are newly diagnosed or have been managing their diabetes for years. We believe that personalized, supportive education changes lives. All education sessions are ADCES-accredited and fully reimbursable by most health plans, and the program has consistently demonstrated tangible results, including lower A1Cs. Through innovative technology and a patient-centered approach, My Diabetes Tutor is transforming the landscape of diabetes care. Education is Therapy for Life!℠

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.