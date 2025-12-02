MDC and partners make history by successfully stocking scaleshell mussels in the Osage River

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has been cooperatively working with Ameren Missouri, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the U.S. Geological Survey Columbia Environmental Research Center (USGS-CERC) to conduct research on and management for the federal and state endangered scaleshell mussel. Research focused on understanding the distribution of the scaleshell in Missouri, the population genetics, and propagation methods with the intentions of restoring the species in the Show-Me State, has been ongoing for over two decades. Now, with additional funding from Ameren Missouri, nearly 15,000 scaleshell were released in the lower Osage River this fall.

Since 2013, no live scaleshell have been detected in the Osage River; scientists were only able to find a recently dead scaleshell at a site that had suitable habitat for the species in 2013. In the time since that discovery, MDC and its partners have determined propagation of the mussel from elsewhere in the state was feasible and necessary. Since the fall of 2024, broodstock were collected, propagated, and reared at the USFWS Neosho National Fish Hatchery and at USGS-CERC.

“We started working towards propagating scaleshell mussels in 1998 with Dr. Chris Barnhart from Missouri State University,” recalls Andy Roberts, USFWS Fish and Wildlife Biologist with the Missouri Ecological Services Field Office. “Back then, many of the mussel propagation methods in use today were not yet developed. Seeing the advancements and efficiencies in freshwater mussel husbandry is a game changer for recovery of this species. In this case, we’re stocking offspring of parents collected last fall. With such success, it is possible to augment a scaleshell population in the Lower Osage River, bringing us closer to recovery of this species. Although it took many years to get here, we’re excited to see results.”

Utilizing information gained through research and annual monitoring of the Osage River, a plan was created to coordinate the effort to augment the scaleshell population. This plan includes a strategy for collection, rearing, and stocking of animals as well as the target numbers and areas suitable for release. In accordance with this plan, nearly 15,000 scaleshell were released to Osage River this fall. This marks the first time in history that the scaleshell has been stocked in any location. Over the next four years, efforts to augment the scaleshell population into the Osage River will continue in conjunction with monitoring of the mussels that have already been released.

“The accomplishment of this scaleshell stocking effort would not have been possible if not for the teamwork and dedication of all our partners,” says MDC Malacologist Stephen McMurray. “From funding efforts to the shared knowledge on mussel ecology and propagation, this project combined the expertise from the three cooperating agencies. This effort truly highlights how work from conservation agencies can have real impacts on the natural world in Missouri.”

Read more about the scaleshell at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ooY.