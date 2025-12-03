Space BD and Arkisys, Inc. Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Development of Commercial Port Module Space Platforms

Space BD to Provide Access to external ISS Japanese Module "Kibo" and Comprehensive Integration Services for On-Orbit Technology Demonstration and Validation

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Space BD Inc., a leading Japanese space business enterprise specializing in satellite launch and International Space Station (ISS) utilization services, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Arkisys, Inc., a U.S.-based company pioneering the development of a Port Architecture in Space — a modular, in-space infrastructure platform designed for commercial space logistics, servicing, and mission support.This partnership represents a major milestone in accelerating the development and operational readiness of the key building block, Port Module. As a next-generation orbital node, each Port is engineered to host, service, integrate, and upgrade customer payloads in orbit, supporting a wide range of mission types from technology demonstrations to long-duration infrastructure support. Arkisys is building Ports as flexible, future-ready platforms that enable in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (ISAM) capabilities in low Earth orbit (LEO) and beyond.The collaboration will provide on-orbit demonstrations of Arkisys technologies via Space BD’s proven i-SEEP (IVA-replaceable Small Exposed Experiment Platform) service, which provides external access to the ISS Exposed Facility on the Japanese Experiment Module “Kibo.” Space BD will offer comprehensive engineering, payload integration, and technical coordination services, including managing the full interface with JAXA and NASA, facilitating the launch, and supporting component procurement necessary for the Arkisys payload deployment.A unique element of Arkisys’ broader strategy involves leveraging partnerships such as its ongoing work with NASA and the Astrobee free-flying robotic platform aboard the ISS. The Astrobee Facility allows Arkisys to enhance the industry's capabilities for key robotic servicing and interface technologies that will play an integral role in future Port-based and other robotic platform operations — including robotic manipulation, docking, and client payload integration."This agreement marks a major step forward in our shared vision of enabling a globally sustainable and modular orbital economy," says Dave Barnhart, Arkisys CEO. "By demonstrating core elements of The Port architecture in orbit with Space BD’s support, we are laying the foundation for a growth based space economy that incorporates autonomous servicing and logistics for a wide range of commercial, academic, and government markets."With this MOU, both Space BD and Arkisys are poised to become leaders in the transition from static satellite systems to dynamic, upgradeable space infrastructure. The agreement reflects a strategic alignment with global trends emphasizing post-launch servicing, robotic augmentation, and on-demand mission reconfiguration—capabilities that will be essential for the next era of space commercialization.About ArkisysArkisys, Inc., located in Los Alamitos, California, is a rapidly scaling on-orbit services company providing post-launch hosting, integration, and servicing capabilities through its proprietary spacecraft platform infrastructure, “Port Architecture”. The company is expanding access to long-duration platforms that accelerate technology readiness and validation for commercial, government, and academic organizations. Arkisys works with system and subsystem providers to integrate their technology onto Port Modules, enabling innovation in components, payloads and new missions while capturing value across the rapidly growing on-orbit services market, estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2030.For more information, visit http://arkisys.com/ About Space BDSpace BD is a one-stop service provider committed to advancing the commercial utilization of space. Its services span a wide range—from launching small satellites via commercial rockets and the International Space Station, to supporting pharmaceutical research through protein crystallization in microgravity.With end-to-end capabilities, Space BD provides comprehensive support including business planning, market research, and hands-on technical operations.As of October 2025, the company has supported over 100 satellite projects and more than 600 space experiment missions.Website: https://space-bd.com/en/ ###

