Arkisys and Limitless Telepresence team up to explore telepresence capabilities between Space and Earth

Innovations in telepresence capabilities will open to tens of thousands of people on Earth to experience Space

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arkisys™ , a leader in long-duration on-orbit services and post-launch platforms, and Limitless Telepresence today announced a partnership to advance telepresence technologies that will open commercial and STEM access to space for thousands of people on Earth.The collaboration aims to accelerate remote-operations capabilities, paving the way for Earth-based operators to interact with systems as far as the lunar surface and beyond.Coming off of the recent news of Arkisys’ selection for NASA’s commercial sustaining and maintenance partner for Astrobee, the free-flying robotic facility aboard the ISS, this partnership positions Arkisys at the forefront of enabling and innovating remote access to in-space assets for research, education, and industry.Limitless Telepresence, working closely with major California universities, is developing a program to place ten miniature teleoperated rovers on the Moon within three years. These rovers will be accessible to thousands of users on Earth, including students, who will operate them directly from their smartphones, dramatically expanding STEM participation and democratizing access to space.“Our collaboration accelerates the systems and procedures needed to safely enable remote operation of in-space resources like Astrobee,” said David Barnhart, CEO and Founder of Arkisys. “Telepresence is the bridge that will let people on Earth interact with orbital and lunar assets in real time.”David H. Mitchell, CEO and Founder of Limitless Telepresence, underscored the transformative potential: “Telepresence will unlock human capability everywhere—on the Moon, in space, across Earth, and even under the ocean. Partnering with Arkisys allows us to push the boundaries of what is possible and practical.”Beginning in 2026, the joint effort will focus on advancing the safety, security, and technical foundations of remote operations—including video, telemetry, and control systems that enable reliable interaction with robotic platforms in space.“The shared vision is clear”, says David Mitchell. “By connecting people directly to orbital and lunar activity, this partnership aims to dramatically expand commercial opportunity, broaden STEM engagement, enable unique support for current and future astronauts and space travelers, and unlock a new era of accessible human participation in the space economy. Earth-to-Space telepresence will be a safe low-cost enabler for large-scale space operations”.About Arkisys:Arkisys, Inc., established in 2015 and located in Los Alamitos, California, is a rapidly scaling on-orbit services company providing post-launch hosting, integration, and servicing capabilities through its spacecraft platform infrastructure, “Port Modules”. The company is expanding access to long-duration platforms that accelerate technology readiness and validation for commercial, government, and academic organizations. Arkisys works with system and subsystem providers to integrate their technology onto Port Modules, enabling innovation in components, payloads and new missions while capturing value across the rapidly growing on-orbit services market, estimated to reach $5.1 billion by 2030.For more information, visit http://arkisys.com/ About Limitless Telepresence:"Anyone Anywhere Accomplishing Anything Anytime"Contact Information: +1 949-759-2941

