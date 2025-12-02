KAFKA MEDIA GROUP ANNOUNCES TRADEMARK OF PROPRIETARY MEDIA METRIC MEASUREMENT TERM

Integrated Marketing Firm launches Soft-Analytics®, interprets campaign results into actionable insights

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kafka Media Group, an integrated marketing firm, today announces the launch of Soft-Analytics, a newly trademarked approach for the measurement of media metrics. It goes beyond traditional marketing analytics, turning typical results into well-developed insights to capture the true impact of publicity and shape future growth.“For years, marketing has been driven by the hard data that is easiest to interpret: things like clicks and impressions,” said Pierce Kafka, co-founder and CEO of Kafka Media Group. “While those data points are valuable, they fail to capture the full significance of any given campaign. Soft-Analyticsis designed to close the gap between raw numbers and real influence.”In a world where data is accessible at the click of a button, the challenge isn’t gathering the numbers but making sense of them. And with a flood of AI-generated content and automation at an all-time high, thoughtful strategy is the only true differentiator. Soft-Analyticsis the answer to that challenge. It layers human insight on top of hard data to interpret what the numbers actually mean, turning PR into a strategic asset.“In working with Kafka Media Group we always feel like we have a true partner,” writes Beth Swierk, the Vice President of Comms and Social at MasterClass. “They constantly come up with creative ideas and create strategic opportunities that give us above and beyond the results we were aiming for.”The most important metric today isn’t reach, it’s relevance. The development of Soft-Analyticsrepresents a turning point in the marketing industry toward strategy-based solutions and long-term brand impact.About Kafka Media GroupKafka Media Group (KMG) is a national, full-service, boutique integrated marketing firm specializing in companies and brands ranging from technology startups to feature films. KMG’s focuses include building brand awareness, creating and refining messaging, and relationships with the media for companies of all sizes and verticals through traditional media relations and multimedia strategy. KMG has full-time staff in addition to contractors all over the US and works all stages of companies from pre-seed, bootstrapped, to Series C funding and those filing for IPO. For more information visit: www.kafka.com

