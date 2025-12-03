Governor Kotek Announces Strategy to Focus on State’s Economic Development Efforts

Tualatin, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek unveiled her Prosperity Roadmap alongside business and community leaders at semiconductor manufacturer Lam Research’s facility in Tualatin. The strategy lays out three broad goals: retain and grow Oregon businesses, catalyze job creation, and accelerate Oregon’s economic growth. The Governor will work to advance these goals through a series of administrative actions and legislation during the 2026 session.

“Oregon's foundation for economic prosperity is extraordinary. Now we must bring our full potential to bear, working together to create an economy that works for everyone,” Governor Kotek said. “By uniting around a statewide vision and coordinating our talents and assets, we can ensure Oregon doesn’t just keep up but leads in sustained economic growth.”

The next steps in the Governor’s Roadmap split into six categories:

Recruit additional leadership and expertise to execute and further develop initiatives: The Governor announced a new role within the Governor’s Office, the Chief Prosperity Officer (CPO), and an Oregon Prosperity Council to further support this work. Take legislative action in 2026: The Governor’s legislative framework includes creating a program to fast-track projects and modernizing current economic development tools. Cut down barriers to business investment and growth: In addition to legislative action, the Governor will boost investment and growth by leveraging state agencies, prioritizing investments in critical infrastructure, and supporting local economic development efforts. Explore targeted tax relief for job creation and increased GDP: The CPO and Prosperity Council will develop recommendations for possible legislative action in 2027. Modernize and strengthen Oregon’s economic development systems: The Governor directed Business Oregon to complete a state economic development strategy. Strengthen partnerships with business community: A new Global Trade Desk at Business Oregon will grow opportunities for global commerce, strengthen long-term trade partnership, and promote Oregon as a destination for foreign investment. The Governor will also enhance business outreach and direct agencies to prioritize economic development in their work.

“Confronting Oregon’s challenges requires collaborative leadership across sectors,” said Curtis Robinhold, Executive Director for the Port of Portland. “This effort does just that — pulling together voices from business, labor, and our communities to help get Oregon’s economy back on track. I'm proud to co-chair this critical work with Renee James, and look forward to getting to work."

“To fully realize Oregon’s potential, we must focus on regional job creation, innovation, and livability,” said Renee James, Chairman and CEO of Ampere Computing. “We need to ensure that Oregon is a state where people want to live, start businesses, and invest. I look forward to co-chairing this important prosperity initiative and crafting a plan to enhance and restore Oregon’s long term economic vitality."

“Oregon has the resources, the people, and the attitude, and in combination these assets ensure we are able to work effectively with our partners to do the extraordinary: successfully land the plane, every project, every time,” said Christopher Evans, President of Timberlab. “To date, Oregon has dominated mass timber innovation. We can remain the epicenter. To stay there will demand what Governor Kotek is proposing today: a clear roadmap for growth, a coordinated effort from leaders, and removal of red tape and other barriers to growth. In other words, a fast track towards prosperity.”

Lam Research Corporation, a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, has significantly expanded its presence in Oregon with a major investment in its Tualatin campus. The company recently unveiled a new $65 million, four-story, 120,000-square-foot research and development facility, known as Building G, that adds capacity for up to 700 employees.

"Oregon has been home to one of Lam Research’s leading-edge R&D facilities for decades, driving breakthroughs that are redefining the global semiconductor industry and enabling the AI era,” said Sesha Varadarajan, SVP Global Products for Lam Research. “Lam’s growth in Oregon shows what’s possible when industry, government, and community come together with purpose. We welcome the Governor’s Prosperity Roadmap to create an environment that encourages long-term investment.”