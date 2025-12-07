Shredded Cheese Recall Update

This week we have seen reports regarding the recall of shredded cheese potentially distributed at various retailers across 31 states. Not all shredded cheese products are impacted by this recall.

Only the products with the specific UPC and Batch/Sell By Date listed in Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Enforcement Report are included in this recall. Products that do not have an exact match to the listed UPC and Batch number and Sell By Date are not subject to recall.

The cheese was manufactured by Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. and was packaged and distributed as store-brand shredded cheese to various retailers, including Target, Walmart, Publix, Sprouts, and more. The FDA has reported that the distribution of this product does include the state of Oregon.

Recall Detail and Product Information

The identified issue pertains to the possibility of specific shredded cheese products potentially containing metal fragments. The recall was initiated by Great Lakes Cheese Co Inc. in Hiram, Ohio, on October 3, 2025. The recall was classified as a Class II recall by the FDA. This classification indicates that the use of recalled products may result in temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote. Consequently, the FDA did not mandate the issuance of a press release for this recall. It is the responsibility of the manufacturer to notify the retail stores and remove the affected products from commerce. As this recall effort was conducted in October, it should be unlikely that any affected product remains on store shelves.

If you have concerns, please start by checking the UPC code for a match on the list. If the UPC code matches, then check the Batch number and Sell By Date information. If the Batch number or Sell-By dates do not match, it is not subject to recall.

Below is a list of impacted products and brands:

Low-moisture part-skim mozzarella shredded cheese