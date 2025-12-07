Submit Release
Shredded Cheese Recall Update

This week we have seen reports regarding the recall of shredded cheese potentially distributed at various retailers across 31 states. Not all shredded cheese products are impacted by this recall.

Only the products with the specific UPC and Batch/Sell By Date listed in Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Enforcement Report are included in this recall. Products that do not have an exact match to the listed UPC and Batch number and Sell By Date are not subject to recall.

The cheese was manufactured by Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. and was packaged and distributed as store-brand shredded cheese to various retailers, including Target, Walmart, Publix, Sprouts, and more. The FDA has reported that the distribution of this product does include the state of Oregon.

Recall Detail and Product Information

The identified issue pertains to the possibility of specific shredded cheese products potentially containing metal fragments. The recall was initiated by Great Lakes Cheese Co Inc. in Hiram, Ohio, on October 3, 2025. The recall was classified as a Class II recall by the FDA. This classification indicates that the use of recalled products may result in temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote. Consequently, the FDA did not mandate the issuance of a press release for this recall. It is the responsibility of the manufacturer to notify the retail stores and remove the affected products from commerce. As this recall effort was conducted in October, it should be unlikely that any affected product remains on store shelves.

If you have concerns, please start by checking the UPC code for a match on the list. If the UPC code matches, then check the Batch number and Sell By Date information. If the Batch number or Sell-By dates do not match, it is not subject to recall.

Below is a list of impacted products and brands:

Low-moisture part-skim mozzarella shredded cheese

Always Save

Borden

Brookshire's

Cache Valley Creamery

Chestnut Hill

Coburn Farms

Econo

Food Club

Food Lion

Gold Rush Creamery

Good & Gather

Great Lakes Cheese

Great Value

Happy Farms by Aldi

H-E-B

Hill Country Fare

Know & Love

Laura Lynn

Lucerne Dairy Farms

Nu Farm

Publix

Schnuck's

Simply Go

Sprouts Farmers Market

Stater Bros. Markets

Sunnyside Farms

Italian style shredded cheese blend

Brookshire's Italian 6-Cheese

Cache Valley Creamery Six Cheese Italian

Coburn Farms Italian Style

Great Value Italian Style

Know & Love Italian Style

Laura Lynn Italian Blend

Publix Italian Six Cheese Blend

Simply Go Italian Style Six Cheese Blend

Pizza style shredded cheese blend

Econo Pizza

Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend

Gold Rush Creamery Pizza Blend

Great Value Pizza Blend

Laura Lynn Pizza Blend

Simply Go Pizza Blend Two Cheese Mix

Mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese blend

Freedom's Choice Pizza Blend

Great Lakes Cheese Mozzarella & Provolone
Good & Gather Mozzarella & Provolone

Great Value Provolone & Mozzarella Blend

Happy Farms by Aldi Italian Style shredded cheese blend

Food Club Finely Shredded Pizza Style Four Cheese Blend

Good & Gather Mozzarella & Parmesan shredded cheese blend

For more specific details related to the impacted lot numbers, please review the FDA’s Enforcement Report . If you believe you have any of the recalled product, please do not consume it.

