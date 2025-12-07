Shredded Cheese Recall Update
This week we have seen reports regarding the recall of shredded cheese potentially distributed at various retailers across 31 states. Not all shredded cheese products are impacted by this recall.
Only the products with the specific UPC and Batch/Sell By Date listed in Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Enforcement Report are included in this recall. Products that do not have an exact match to the listed UPC and Batch number and Sell By Date are not subject to recall.
The cheese was manufactured by Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. and was packaged and distributed as store-brand shredded cheese to various retailers, including Target, Walmart, Publix, Sprouts, and more. The FDA has reported that the distribution of this product does include the state of Oregon.
Recall Detail and Product Information
The identified issue pertains to the possibility of specific shredded cheese products potentially containing metal fragments. The recall was initiated by Great Lakes Cheese Co Inc. in Hiram, Ohio, on October 3, 2025. The recall was classified as a Class II recall by the FDA. This classification indicates that the use of recalled products may result in temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote. Consequently, the FDA did not mandate the issuance of a press release for this recall. It is the responsibility of the manufacturer to notify the retail stores and remove the affected products from commerce. As this recall effort was conducted in October, it should be unlikely that any affected product remains on store shelves.
If you have concerns, please start by checking the UPC code for a match on the list. If the UPC code matches, then check the Batch number and Sell By Date information. If the Batch number or Sell-By dates do not match, it is not subject to recall.
Below is a list of impacted products and brands:
Low-moisture part-skim mozzarella shredded cheese
Always Save
Borden
Brookshire's
Cache Valley Creamery
Chestnut Hill
Coburn Farms
Econo
Food Club
Food Lion
Gold Rush Creamery
Good & Gather
Great Lakes Cheese
Great Value
Happy Farms by Aldi
H-E-B
Hill Country Fare
Know & Love
Laura Lynn
Lucerne Dairy Farms
Nu Farm
Publix
Schnuck's
Simply Go
Sprouts Farmers Market
Stater Bros. Markets
Sunnyside Farms
Italian style shredded cheese blend
Brookshire's Italian 6-Cheese
Cache Valley Creamery Six Cheese Italian
Coburn Farms Italian Style
Great Value Italian Style
Know & Love Italian Style
Laura Lynn Italian Blend
Publix Italian Six Cheese Blend
Simply Go Italian Style Six Cheese Blend
Pizza style shredded cheese blend
Econo Pizza
Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend
Gold Rush Creamery Pizza Blend
Great Value Pizza Blend
Laura Lynn Pizza Blend
Simply Go Pizza Blend Two Cheese Mix
Mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese blend
Freedom's Choice Pizza Blend
Great Lakes Cheese Mozzarella & Provolone
Good & Gather Mozzarella & Provolone
Great Value Provolone & Mozzarella Blend
Happy Farms by Aldi Italian Style shredded cheese blend
Food Club Finely Shredded Pizza Style Four Cheese Blend
Good & Gather Mozzarella & Parmesan shredded cheese blend
For more specific details related to the impacted lot numbers, please review the FDA’s Enforcement Report . If you believe you have any of the recalled product, please do not consume it.
