Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio Highlights Significant Health Benefits of Ballroom Dance for Adults of All Ages

Fred Astaire Delray Beach Logo Clifton Sepulveda and Mar Martinez Clifton Sepulveda and Mar Martinez

Students’ Physical, Mental, and Emotional Health Have All Improved with the Addition of Dance

When you’re dancing with a partner, you can’t think about yesterday or tomorrow. It forces you to be fully present and that’s incredibly healing.” — Clifton Sepulveda

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While ballroom dance is often associated with sparkle, entertainment, and competition, Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio is shining a spotlight on its growing role in physical therapy, mental wellness, emotional resilience, and healthy aging. Studio owners and world champion dancers Clifton Sepulveda and Mar Martinez are sharing how dance is transforming the health of local residents — including individuals living with Parkinson’s disease, balance challenges, anxiety, grief, and social isolation.“Ballroom dancing is far more than movement set to music,” said Martinez. “It strengthens the body, clears the mind, and gives people a safe place to express their emotions. We see lives change here every day.”Research agrees. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that regular dancing was linked with a 76% reduction in dementia risk, comparable to playing board games or musical instruments — while other physical activities such as walking, bicycling, or housework did not show the same reduction.Additionally, a recent meta-analysis published in BMC Geriatrics found that dance can significantly improve brain health in older adults with cognitive impairments. “Dance is uniquely powerful because it combines aerobic exercise with complex motor learning, rhythm, spatial awareness and often music — all of which activate different brain networks simultaneously,” said Dr. Brandon Crawford, DC, FIBFN-CND, a functional neurologist at the NeuroSolution Center of Austin, during an interview with Parade Health.Ballroom dance requires coordination, posture, rhythm, and controlled movement — all of which directly support mobility and balance. Sepulveda and Martinez have worked with numerous students navigating Parkinson’s disease and other physical limitations who have seen improvements in gait and balance; posture and coordination; core strength and stability; and overall confidence in movement.“Several of our students with Parkinson’s have regained steadiness and mobility they thought they’d lost,” said Sepulveda. “Dance gives them back a sense of control and confidence. It’s truly beautiful to watch.”Beyond the physical benefits, dance offers significant mental health support. According to a UCLA Health study of 1,000 dancers, 98% reported improved mood after dancing and 96% of those with anxiety or depression said dance helped them cope.Students at the Delray Beach studio frequently describe ballroom dance as a rare escape from digital overwhelm. The partner connection, rhythmic repetition, and musicality create what many call a “moving meditation,” supporting stress reduction, improved focus and presence, mental clarity, and relief from anxiety and daily pressure. “When you’re dancing with a partner, you can’t think about yesterday or tomorrow,” added Sepulveda. “It forces you to be fully present and that’s incredibly healing.”According to the team at Delray Beach Fred Astaire, dance also offers an outlet for emotions many adults struggle to express through words. Whether students arrive feeling overwhelmed, lonely, or grieving, the physical connection and movement often shift their entire emotional state. “Some students come in after a terrible day wanting to cancel,” said Martinez. “I always tell them: ‘Today is the day you need to dance.’ They always leave feeling lighter.”About Delray Beach Fred Astaire Dance StudioDelray Beach Fred Astaire Dance Studio is one of South Florida’s premier destinations for ballroom and Latin dance instruction, offering private lessons, group classes, social dance parties, competitive training, and specialized programs for adults of all ages and abilities. Owned and operated by award-winning professional dancers Clifton Sepulveda and Mar Martinez, the studio is recognized for its welcoming atmosphere, exceptional teaching, and strong sense of community. With a focus on confidence, connection, and personal transformation, Delray Beach Fred Astaire helps students experience the joy, artistry, and wellness benefits of dance — whether they’re brand-new beginners, seasoned performers, or individuals seeking movement-based wellness support. Learn more at https://www.fredastairedelraybeach.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.