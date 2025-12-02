Arts Garage Opens '25-'26 Kimmel Family Series, Welcoming Students from Title 1 Schools to ‘Steve Trash Science Live!’

Arts Garage Logo Arts Garage Opens 2025-2026 Kimmel Family Series Arts Garage Opens 2025-2026 Kimmel Family Series

Series Sponsored by The Virginia and Harvey Kimmel Family Fund of the CFPBMC Brings Free Live Theatre Experiences to Local Students

This impact can be profound. Simply put, let's give our youth special positive experiences. That is the Kimmel Family Series. No one does this better than our partner, Arts Garage.” — Harvey Kimmel

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, kicked off its 2025-2026 Kimmel Family Series on October 22 with two packed matinee performances of “Steve Trash Science Live!” Before the day was done, more than 1,200 students from Title 1 schools, including Plumosa School of the Arts, Village Academy, and S.D. Spady Elementary, filled the room with laughter, wonder, and applause—many experiencing live theatre for the very first time.Now in its second year, the Kimmel Family Series at Arts Garage removes barriers to arts access by providing free admission to Palm Beach County students and educators. The initiative, made possible through the generosity of The Virginia and Harvey Kimmel Family Fund of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, ensures that all children—regardless of background or means—can experience the magic and meaning of live performance.“Exposure to the arts changes lives,” said Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage. “For many of these students, this is their first time seeing a live performance. Thanks to the Kimmel Family Fund, we’re not only introducing them to theatre—we’re opening doors to creativity, imagination, and confidence that will serve them for years to come.”During the inaugural 2024-2025 Kimmel Family Series, more than 700 students experienced live theatre—many for the very first time. Now, with additional support from the Kimmel family in the second rendition, an additional 2,400 students – all from local schools receiving free and reduced-price lunch – will have the opportunity to participate. These experiences not only introduce children to the performing arts but also foster creativity, curiosity, and confidence."What is more important than the development of the children of our community? That is what this program is about,” said Harvey Kimmel. “The series brings the opportunity for our community youth to have arts education experiences they have never had. This impact can be profound. Simply put, let's give our youth special positive experiences. That is the Kimmel Family Series. No one does this better than our partner, Arts Garage."From science-based shows to music and storytelling, the Kimmel Family Series helps children connect learning with joy, sparking curiosity that extends far beyond the classroom. Steve Trash Science Live!, which was the first performance in the 2025-2026 series, will be followed by Todd Oliver & Irving the Talking Dog (January 2026), Bindlestiff Family Cirkus (February 2026), and Journey to Oz (March 2026).About Steve Trash Science LiveBased on his popular PBS television show, “Steve Trash Science Live!,” Steve Trash combines magic, music, and humor to teach students how to use the scientific method—and how to distinguish science from magic. Steve Trash is an internationally acclaimed eco-entertainer and educator who has inspired more than 25 million people worldwide through performances and television appearances on PBS, CBS, ESPN, and Reading Rainbow.About The Kimmel Family Series Now in its second year, The Kimmel Family Series at Arts Garage brings world-class arts education programming to local students across Palm Beach County—free of charge—through partnerships with local schools. The series highlights performances that blend learning with entertainment, making the arts accessible to all and sparking lifelong creativity in young audiences.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

