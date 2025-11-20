GUACA GO UNVEILS NEW FLORIDA FRESH MEX MENU, CELEBRATING BRIGHT, CLEAN SOUTH FLORIDA FLAVORS

Guaca Go Logo Florida Fresh Mex Menu Florida Fresh Mex and Drink Avocado Caesar Salad The Ranch Burrito

Fast-casual favorite expands and elevates its offerings while strengthening its Florida-driven identity

We’ve been refining this menu for months, and it truly captures the spirit of Florida. The response so far—people saying, ‘This tastes like Florida’—is exactly what we hoped for.” — Amber Benjamin

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guaca Go , the South Florida–born fast-casual brand known for its house-made guacamole and customizable bowls, today announced the launch of its new Florida Fresh Mex menu. Founded in 2017, the brand continues to champion fresh preparation, clean ingredients, and fast, approachable meals with a menu that celebrates the region’s vibrant, tropical flavors.The refreshed lineup introduces chef-inspired bowls, salads, burritos, wraps and snacks, along with an upgraded Build Your Own platform featuring new bases, proteins, toppings, sauces, and an expanded selection of fruits and vegetables. Vegan, gluten-free, and seed-oil-free options remain available, but the menu stays true to Guaca Go’s roots—led by guest favorites like its signature chicken bowls.“This menu reflects who we are and where we’re from,” said Carson Bennett, co-founder of Guaca Go. “Florida Fresh Mex is our interpretation of fast-casual Mexican—brighter, lighter, and rooted in South Florida’s coastal energy. We kept the familiar formats people love but introduced new flavors and combinations that feel distinctly local.”New bowls include the Florida Bowl with Southwest Guac, pineapple salsa, and cilantro lime sauce; refreshed takes on the Tex-Mex, Mediterranean, and Southwest bowls; and expanded salads such as the Citrus Kale Crunch and Avocado Caesar. The enhanced Build Your Own menu features:-Four bases: Yellow Rice, Mexi Brown Rice, Chopped Romaine, Citrus Kale Blend-Four signature guacamoles + BYO (build your own)-Six proteins, including house-marinated chicken, pork carnitas, sweet chili shrimp, and the new favorite Hot Honey Chicken-Fresh toppings and sauces, with standouts including the Cilantro Lime and Creamy Garlic sauces-Lighter options such as Lettuce Tacos, Avocado Toast, Wrapitos, and Snack Packs cater to grab-and-go diners, while the expanded Kids’ Menu offers simple meals for guests 12 and under.“We’ve been refining this menu for months, and it truly captures the spirit of Florida,” said Amber Benjamin, co-founder. “The response so far—people saying, ‘This tastes like Florida’—is exactly what we hoped for.”Florida Fresh-Mex is Guaca Go’s signature take on fast-casual dining—bright, native flavors, more fruits and vegetables, better-for-you ingredients, and savory, satisfying proteins. The menu spotlights clean, simple ingredients, house-made sauces, and bold, memorable flavors served with speed and ease. Prices range from $7.35 for Avocado Toast to $12.75 for a Florida Bowl. Guac & Chips, sides and kids’ menu items all start lower.The philosophy was shaped in part by Guaca Go’s origin story. What started as a nimble street-side operation and then evolved into an events and catering company, the brand was built on adaptability, community connection, and fresh preparation—a foundation that continues to define the concept today.The menu refresh arrives as Guaca Go prepares for its next phase of growth. With strong demand in Palm Beach County, the brand is exploring a new Boynton Beach location and preparing to enter additional markets. Its first franchise location opens in Tequesta in early 2026, marking the next step in Guaca Go’s strategic expansion across Florida.About Guaca GoFounded in 2017 as a South Florida events and catering company, Guaca Go was created to bring fresh, healthy food to the community with a fun, creative twist. After recognizing a major gap in the fast-casual landscape—guacamole made fresh daily and served as the star of the meal—founders Carson Bennett and Amber Benjamin opened the first Guaca Go restaurant in 2020. Today, Guaca Go has cultivated a passionate following that loves its fresh ingredients, playful energy, and healthy, fully customizable options.Guaca Go currently operates restaurants in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, with Tequesta opening in early 2026. The brand has earned loyal fans by offering fresh, made-daily guacamole; clean, simple ingredients; gluten-free, vegan, and seed-oil-free options; fast service without sacrificing quality; and a fun, friendly vibe inspired by Florida living. To view the full menu or order online: https://guacago.com/

