YARD Amplifies Electropunk Fury with Relentless New ‘EP #2'

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a breakout year in 2025, Dublin-based electropunk trio YARD return with their second release in just twelve months, the aptly titled ‘ EP #2 ’. A volatile collision of post-punk ferocity and pulsating techno, the project further establishes YARD as one of the most boundary-pushing and sonically fearless acts to emerge from the UK and Ireland’s underground over the past two years.Following the release of their self-titled debut EP in May, which detonated onto the scene with its raw urgency and left-field production, EP #2 pushes the trio’s creative vision into even darker, more unrelenting territory. The five-track collection features new material alongside reimagined fan favourites, showcasing the band’s relentless drive to evolve their sound.Opening with ‘Essential Tremor’, a techno-fuelled onslaught that channels anxiety and physical fragility into pure sonic aggression, YARD delve into themes of health anxiety, hypochondria, and the unsettling realities of the body’s changing nature. “With age comes health complications, medical procedures, surgeries and medication confront us with how our bodies change over time,” frontman Emmett White explains. “It’s frightening, and it leaves us having to understand our new physical selves.”The title track ‘Friction’, featuring Adam Faulkner of Gilla Band on drums, acts as the EP’s beating heart, a slow-burning yet thunderous descent into the trio’s dystopian world of distorted synths, droning guitars, and screeching vocals. Its live drum foundations, crafted with Faulkner at Yellow Door Music Studios, add a visceral energy that amplifies the band’s trademark chaos.“Thematically, ‘Friction’ engages with the idea of social battery burnout and feeling disconnected to those around you. The lyrics are a combination of things I’ve overheard on nights out and reflections on why you have found yourself in certain settings. Whilst you question your surroundings, feeling more and more disconnected to those around you; you still feel you have to reach out and stay engaged. This split way of thinking leads to a full crash as neither thought patterns will satisfy each other, causing this internal friction.”With their unsettling stage presence, often embodied by their eerie mascot, Bucketman, and a sound that draws from the DNA of Death Grips, SUUNS, and Nine Inch Nails, YARD’s aesthetic exists entirely on its own terms: dark, physical, immersive, and impossible to ignore.Both ‘EP #1’ and ‘EP #2’ will be released together as a double-sided 12” vinyl in January 2026 via Dinked Edition, featuring exclusive artwork, a limited colourway (500 copies), and a signed print.YARD’s rise continues to gain momentum with tracks featured across major Spotify editorial playlists, including New Music Friday UK, All New Punk, Misfits 2.0, and The Basement. Their single ‘Lawmaker’ also appeared in Netflix’s House of Guinness (Episode 6), while the band gears up to support SPRINTS at Dublin’s Vicar Street on November 20th, ahead of a string of European and U.S. festival appearances slated for 2026.With EP #2, YARD cement their status as one of alternative music’s most exhilarating new forces, unflinching, genre-defying, and best experienced at full volume.

