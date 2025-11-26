Ben Hazlewood Returns With His Own Take on a Phil Collins Classic, 'Another Day in Paradise'

Photo Credit: Lulu Shing

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ben Hazlewood ’s ability to weave the familiar into timeless storytelling strikes once again - this time with his own take on Phil Collins’ “ Another Day in Paradise ”.To Ben, “Another Day in Paradise” presents how small changes and an openness to new perspectives can create big impacts on the way we treat and love others. This is especially symbolic as Ben explores nostalgia and contemporary musicianship through a timeless classic.On the single, Ben shares, “I worked on this track in my NYC apartment with my friend and co-writing partner. I have loved this song since I first heard it and have wanted to cover it ever since.” What’s more, “Another Day in Paradise” was first released in 1989, the same year Ben was born. Releasing this cover takes on a double meaning for the singer, as a full circle moment to his journey as a musician and artist.Accompanying the single is a music video created in partnership with Lulu Shing. The video scape recasts the track as a fever-dream tableau. In several acts: tattoo artists, red rooms, housewives in crisis, and masked figures painting the mundane move within a neo-noir world. Each scene unravels a different chapter of this evocative journey - ink before intimacy, the veil and the fury, and the divine mess of the mundane.With three records and several singles under his belt, Hazlewood has received praise from the likes of CLASH, Billboard, Wonderland, and Harper's Bazaar, as well as being named MTV’s ‘The Freshmen’ winner. His latest single, “SPIRAL” was a fearless track on mental health and healing, garnering praise from the likes of CLASH, Notion, and more.Ben Hazlewood is a firebrand vocalist and fearless storyteller turning personal trauma into anthemic, soul-stirring pop. Rooted in raw emotion and cinematic power, Ben’s music lives where vulnerability meets rebellion: a bold voice for those navigating pain, healing, and self-liberation. An openly queer artist with a powerhouse voice and a deep commitment to truth-telling, Ben blends the grandeur of rock with the pulse of pop and the introspection of alt-soul. His work is autobiographical and unflinching, fronting identity, heartbreak, and resilience not for spectacle, but survival. Whether delivering soaring ballads or pulsing remixes, Ben commands attention with honesty, style, and a refusal to be boxed in. He’s not chasing trends, he’s building a movement: for the misfits, the dreamers, the broken, and the rising.

