Hélène in Paris Unveils Sparkling New Holiday Single ‘Christmas in Paris’

Credit: Mathieu Chesneau

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glamorous, radiant, and utterly Parisian, Hélène in Paris is bringing festive cheer to the world with the release of her brand-new single, Christmas in Paris. The track is her first international holiday release, celebrating both the magic of Christmas and the elegance of the City of Light.Recorded with a rich blend of piano, strings, acoustic guitar, soft percussion, and glowing backing vocals, Christmas in Paris radiates warmth and intimacy, while capturing the sparkle and grandeur of the holiday season. The single was brought to life in a stunning music video filmed at Maxim’s, the legendary Parisian restaurant known for its Art Nouveau interiors and glamorous soirées. Transformed into a winter wonderland of garlands and golden light, the venue becomes the perfect stage for Hélène’s captivating presence.“I have always loved Christmas songs, especially those that bring joy and a sense of cheerfulness,” says Hélène. “Christmas in Paris is about the happiness of being surrounded by loved ones, the magic of sparkling lights, and those simple yet unforgettable moments that stay in our hearts forever.”After her breakthrough with Just Be You and her acclaimed album Jamais dire jamais, crafted with French pop greats including Marc Lavoine, Bertrand Burgalat, and Lasry, Hélène has quickly risen as a cultural icon. A Eurovision France finalist, she has been featured on Netflix, Quotidien, RTL, Canal+, France Info, and more, captivating audiences with her elegance and generosity. With a background spanning Los Angeles, Manhattan, London, and now her beloved Paris, Hélène is stepping confidently onto the global stage.With Christmas in Paris, Hélène delivers an ode to joy, connection, and timeless Parisian magic. The track cements her as not only one of France’s most glamorous new voices but also as an artist ready to bring her unique light to the international scene.

