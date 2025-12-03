Build Safe Connection 2025 Welcomes Tiago Brunet to Lead a Keynote on Emotional Intelligence

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 edition of Build Safe Connection (BSC), created and led by Rony Jabour, will feature a headline keynote by internationally renowned author, speaker, and leadership expert Tiago Brunet, bringing a timely and powerful message to business owners navigating one of the most challenging eras in workplace human dynamics.Hosted at Ambrosia Hall in Foxboro, this year’s conference arrives at a pivotal moment. Companies across the United States—especially in the construction industry—are confronting rising stress levels, communication challenges, emotional fatigue, and an increasingly fragile employer–employee relationship. Tiago Brunet’s keynote will directly address these issues, offering practical insights rooted in emotional intelligence, behavioral awareness, and modern leadership principles.Brunet, known for his global influence on personal development and organizational leadership, will explore the urgent need for emotionally prepared leaders in a world where pressure is constant and human connection is weakening. His message promises to equip business owners with clear, actionable strategies to improve communication, strengthen relationships, and build high-performance teams capable of thriving even in difficult environments.Build Safe Connection has grown into one of Massachusetts’ most respected leadership and workplace-development conferences. While the event brings together multiple voices in the fields of safety, leadership, and organizational culture, the 2025 spotlight is firmly on Tiago Brunet and the essential themes he will address.As the construction sector continues to evolve rapidly, BSC 2025 stands as a powerful opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking to understand people better, communicate more effectively, and develop organizations built on emotional resilience, clarity, and trust. With Tiago Brunet leading the main keynote, this year’s edition is set to deliver one of its most impactful programs yet.About Tiago BrunetTiago Brunet is a globally recognized author, speaker, and leadership expert whose work focuses on emotional intelligence, behavioral development, and personal transformation. His books, lectures, and international training programs have guided millions toward stronger relationships, clearer thinking, and more impactful leadership.About Build Safe ConnectionBuild Safe Connection is a leadership and workplace-development conference designed for construction-industry entrepreneurs. Created and led by Rony Jabour, the event focuses on strengthening organizational culture through improved communication, emotional intelligence, and workplace safety practices.

