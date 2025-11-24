Rony Jabour Addresses CONEST 2025 with a Story of Purpose and Safety Leadership

Rony Jabour delivers his keynote presentation to a full audience during the 27th CONEST in Brasília, engaging professionals from across Brazil in a message of purpose and safety leadership. Rony Jabour stands with Benvenuto Gonçalves, President of the Lusophone Association of Engineering, Occupational Safety, and Environmental Health, and Larissa Barreto, President of ABRAEST, Events Director at ANEST, and Organizer of the 27th CONEST, after Rony Jabour with Larissa Barreto, President of ABRAEST, Events Director at ANEST, and Organizer of the 27th CONEST, and Iva Barbosa, the newly elected President of ANEST, during CONEST 2025 in Brasília.

At CONEST 2025 in Brasília, Rony Jabour shared his journey in U.S. workplace safety, delivering a message of purpose and leadership.

Being on the CONEST stage was an honor. If my story helps even one professional reconnect with the purpose behind safety, the mission was fulfilled.” — Rony Jabour

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brazilian, USA-based safety professional Rony Jabour delivered a keynote address at CONEST 2025 – the National Congress of Occupational Safety Engineering (Congresso Nacional de Engenharia de Segurança do Trabalho), held in Brasília, Brazil, from November 20–22, 2025. Recognized as the country’s largest and most respected safety engineering congress, the event brought together leading engineers, researchers, public institutions, and safety professionals from across Brazil.Jabour, who built his career in workplace safety in the United States, presented a keynote grounded in purpose, resilience, and leadership. From Boston, he leads United Safety Net , one of the largest OSHA training institutions in the U.S., and has personally trained more than 50,000 workers in person, establishing a strong reputation for impactful multilingual safety education. His work has earned national recognition, including the 40 Under 40 Rising Star Award from the National Safety Council and the Top 100 Leader in Education Award from the Global Forum for Education.He holds a Master’s Certificate in Risk Management from the University of Texas and completed a specialization in Leadership and Management for EHS Professionals at Harvard University. His autobiographical book, launched at the 2024 São Paulo International Book Biennial, recounts the personal and professional journey he shared with the CONEST audience — a journey shaped by adversity, determination, and a lifelong mission to protect workers.His keynote, titled “From Brazil to the United States — A Success Story in Occupational Safety,” traced his path from a humble childhood in Espírito Santo to building a respected safety training institution in the most competitive market in the world: the United States. He spoke about losing his father in a workplace accident at the age of six and how that experience fueled his purpose. The keynote emphasized not technical regulations, but the human dimension of safety — the families behind every worker, the responsibility behind every decision, and the meaning behind choosing prevention as a mission.“Being on the CONEST stage was an honor, and I am grateful for the warm reception,” Jabour said.“If my story helps even one professional rediscover the purpose behind safety — saving lives — then the mission was fulfilled. Safety changed my life, and it continues to guide everything I do.”The impact of Jabour’s keynote was highlighted by Larissa Barreto Pessoa, President of ABRAEST, Events Director at ANEST, and Organizer of the 27th CONEST, who emphasized how profoundly his story contributed to the event:“Rony enriched this edition of CONEST in an extraordinary way. He brought a powerful story of overcoming adversity and achieving success in the most competitive market in the world — the United States. It was inspiring to hear how someone who came from a small town in Brazil rose to succeed in one of the largest cities on the planet. His keynote touched everyone in the room and reminded us of the transformative power of purpose, resilience, and safety leadership.”She also reflected on the broader meaning of the congress, noting that:“The 27th edition of CONEST marked a significant turning point for Occupational Safety in Brazil. This congress brought together national and international specialists, public institutions, and professionals from every region of the country for deep and timely discussions. It reinforced an essential message: progress in workplace safety only happens through unity, dialogue, and shared purpose. Participants left Brasília inspired and committed to strengthening prevention in their own environments. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the 28th edition of CONEST in November 2026, in Salvador, Bahia.”Her comments captured both the emotional and institutional significance of this year’s congress — and underscored how Jabour’s keynote elevated the event.Jabour’s presence reinforces CONEST’s mission of integrating global perspectives into Brazil’s safety engineering landscape. His work continues to influence professionals across the United States, Brazil, Europe, Africa, and the Portuguese-speaking world. His expanding visibility strengthens his role as an emerging international figure in workplace safety.CONEST 2025 concluded with strong engagement, meaningful exchanges, and a renewed sense of mission among attendees. Jabour’s keynote remained one of the most notable and discussed moments of the entire congress.About Rony JabourRony Jabour is a Brazilian, USA-based safety expert, OSHA Master Trainer, keynote speaker, entrepreneur, and author. He is the Founder of United Safety Net, one of the largest OSHA training institutions in the United States, with nearly 5,000 five-star reviews and a nationwide presence. His work has transformed safety outcomes for thousands of workers and construction companies, and his public influence continues to expand globally through events, publications, and international speaking engagements.More information: www.RonyJabour.com

