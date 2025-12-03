Rony Jabour and Tiago Brunet Lead Build Safe Connection 2025 in a New Era of Modern Workplace Leadership

Tiago Brunet and Rony Jabour headline the Build Safe Connection – Expo Edition, Massachusetts’ largest construction leadership event.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Build Safe Connection 2025 brings together two of the most influential voices shaping today’s workplace: Rony Jabour and Tiago Brunet. At a time when companies across the United States face rising emotional stress, communication breakdowns, and increasingly complex employer–employee dynamics, their combined expertise offers construction leaders the clarity, resilience, and strategic insight needed to thrive.Hosted at Ambrosia Hall in Foxboro, the event will explore three essential pillars for modern construction leadership: construction, safety, and meaningful connections. Attendees will learn practical strategies to strengthen relationships with employees, navigate communication challenges, elevate team performance, and build safer, more resilient job sites.A major highlight of this year’s edition is the keynote by Tiago Brunet, a global authority on emotional intelligence and human behavior. He will address the internal pressures leaders face today and the importance of emotional preparation in guiding teams through uncertain environments. One of his signature insights sets the tone for his keynote:“It is better to become friends with the people you work with than to try to work with the people you are already friends with.”— Tiago BrunetRony Jabour, founder of Build Safe Connection and one of the most respected safety leaders in the United States, will speak on organizational responsibility, safety culture, and the need to protect workers both physically and emotionally.“This event will be transformational,” says Rony Jabour.“At the last edition, we saw millions of dollars in business deals between companies. Our expectation is that this year will be even bigger.”In addition to these keynote sessions, BSC 2025 will feature presentations from leading Massachusetts construction entrepreneurs, who will share proven methods for scaling businesses, creating high-performance teams, and achieving success in one of the most competitive construction markets in the country.A Historic Milestone for MassachusettsThe 2025 edition of Build Safe Connection (BSC), created and led by Rony Jabour, has reached its full capacity of 900 attendees, officially confirming its position as the largest and most influential event for construction-company owners in Massachusetts.This year also introduces a groundbreaking achievement: the first full-scale Brazilian Construction Expo in the state’s history. More than 20 Brazilian-owned companies will showcase tools, equipment, services, innovations, and industry expertise—highlighting the growing impact of the Brazilian construction community in Massachusetts.BSC generates millions of dollars in business connections each year, strengthening the local economy.BSC 2025 stands as a landmark moment for the construction sector in Massachusetts.About Rony JabourRony Jabour is one of the leading authorities in Occupational Safety in the United States. He holds a Master’s Certificate in Risk Management from Texas University, a Master’s Degree in Safety & Health, and two specializations from Harvard University in Risk Analysis and in Leadership & Management. A National Safety Council 40 Under 40 Rising Star, a Top 100 Leader in Education, and founder of United Safety Net, he is also the creator of the Build Safe Connection Conference.About Tiago BrunetTiago Brunet is a global expert in emotional intelligence, relational development, and leadership. His books, seminars, and international mentorship programs impact millions around the world.About Build Safe ConnectionBuild Safe Connection is the largest annual conference for construction-company owners in Massachusetts. Created and led by Rony Jabour, BSC unites safety specialists, leadership experts, and top entrepreneurs to elevate workplace culture, strengthen leadership, and promote long-lasting business relationships.Official InformationInstagram: @BuildSafeConnectionMedia ContactBuild Safe Connection – Communications OfficeEmail: info@UnitedSafetyNet.comPhone: (978) 767-0630

