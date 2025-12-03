Juici Patties USA Announces 4 New Store Openings in Under One Month, Marking the Next Phase of Rapid National Expansion

Juici Patties of Hiawassee, Orlando Juici Patties of Hiawassee, Orlando

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juici Patties USA, the American arm of Jamaica’s iconic quick-service restaurant brand, announced today the opening of four new locations in less than one month, the fastest expansion burst since the company entered the United States.

The new restaurants — located in Pompano Beach (FL), West Orlando–Hiawassee (FL), Church Avenue in Brooklyn (NYC), and Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn (NYC) — represent a pivotal milestone showcasing Juici’s strengthened U.S. systems, operational readiness, and rising consumer demand.

“This expansion reflects the systems and discipline our team has put in place over the past two years. We’re now at a stage where Juici Patties USA can sustainably open a new location approximately every eight days — not just this month, but for many months to come,” said Stuart Levy, Managing Director, Juici Patties USA. “We are proud to bring authentic Jamaican flavors to more communities while building a brand that represents culture, pride, and world-class execution.”

FOUR NEW LOCATIONS OPENING WITHIN WEEKS

• Pompano Beach, Florida at 3502 N Powerline Rd., Pompano Beach, FL 33069

• West Orlando – Hiawassee, Florida at 2842 N Hiawassee Road, Orlando Fl 32818

• Church Ave, Brooklyn, New York City at 3005 Church Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11226

• Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York City at 19 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217

These openings underscore Juici’s ability to deliver consistent quality and speed across state lines while continuing to serve communities with deep Caribbean roots and a growing appetite for authentic island cuisine.

LOOKING AHEAD: MULTI-STATE EXPANSION CONTINUES

Juici Patties USA also announced that its next wave of locations is already in development, with stores expected to open in 2026 across: Georgia, Texas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

This multi-state pipeline positions Juici as one of the fastest-scaling Caribbean food brands in America.

ABOUT JUICI PATTIES

Founded in Jamaica in 1979, Juici Patties is the island’s largest quick-service restaurant brand, known for its signature Jamaican patties and authentic Caribbean dishes. Juici Patties USA continues this legacy, bringing the flavors of home to communities across the United States through disciplined systems, cultural pride, and rapid expansion.



