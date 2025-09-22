Juici Patties Sets New Sales Record in the Bronx, Marks 80th Store Worldwide

CLARENDON, JAMAICA, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juici Beef Ltd. has kept pace with its accelerating U.S. expansion through the launch of its 13th US store, located on Boston Road in the Bronx, New York. This milestone also marks the brand’s 80th store globally, once again highlighting the brand’s enduring appeal. The Bronx location officially opened its doors on September 6, 2025, and quickly made significant strides within its first week of operation, mirroring the strong performance seen across Juici’s US Franchises.

Within its first week, the store sold a record-breaking 28,700 patties, surpassing the impressive first-week sales of Juici’s Orlando (19,000) and Brooklyn (24,000) locations earlier this year. These figures reflect the surging demand for Juici’s patties and underscore the brand’s successful formula of quality, flavor, and cultural authenticity.

Daniel Chin, CEO of Juici US, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support received from customers: “The response we have received from our customers has been humbling. We are truly grateful for the support we have received, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the highest quality and flavour.”

Juici’s franchise rollout continues to gain momentum, with 61 agreements already signed across the U.S. and at least 14 new stores slated to open before year’s end. In addition to New York and Florida, franchise agreements have already been signed in Philadelphia, PA; Boston, MA; Bridgeport, CT; several municipalities in New Jersey; as well as select markets in Georgia and Texas.

Juici Patties thanks all its loyal customers for their continuous support and remains committed to bringing the taste of authentic Jamaican patties to customers across the globe.

For more information on Juici Patties, please visit our website at www.juicipatties.com or follow us on social media @juicipattiesja and @juicipatties_us.

