edYOU Technologies and ASCP Announce the Launch of AI-Powered ASCP Crash Course for Psychiatry Residents

Release to Transform Psychopharmacology Education Across Medical Institutions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- edYOU Technologies, in collaboration with the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP), is proud to announce the release of the ASCP Crash Course, available beginning July 1, 2025, with pre-purchase access open now.

The ASCP Crash Course represents the next evolution of the ASCP Model Psychopharmacology Curriculum, fully digitized and powered by artificial intelligence, to meet the needs of digital-native learners. This curriculum sets a new benchmark for medical schools, psychiatry residency programs, and individual residents by offering structured, flexible, and high-quality training in clinical psychopharmacology.

“This new offering isn’t just a digital copy, it’s a leap forward in how we educate future psychiatrists,” said Dr. Michael Everest, Founder and CEO of edYOU Technologies. “We’ve combined ASCP’s academic leadership with our intelligent platform to offer a learning experience that is interactive, adaptive, and truly modern.”

Course Features and Benefits:

•Complete digitization of the ASCP Model Psychopharmacology Curriculum

•18 chapters of core training

•Conversational AI-Tutor for real-time learner support

•Adaptive learning algorithms personalized to individual performance

•Institutional dashboards for program directors and administrators

•Mobile-optimized and fully on-demand access

24/7 availability for 2-year access

Pricing and Availability:

•Launch Date: July 1, 2025 (available at 11:59 PM PST on June 30)

•Pre-Purchase: Now open

•Pricing: $899 per 2-year institutional license

•Target Audience: First-year psychiatry residents and psychiatry training programs

About edYOU Technologies:

edYOU Technologies is a leader in AI-powered education platforms designed to meet the needs of learners and institutions across industries. With its proprietary conversational AI and real-time data capabilities, edYOU delivers adaptive learning at scale with high instructional integrity.

About ASCP:

The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) is the foremost organization dedicated to advancing the science and practice of psychopharmacology through education, research, and innovation. ASCP has set the standard for a Model Curriculum and now takes the leap into the AI-supported ASCP Crash Course.

Website: https://edYOU.com/ascp

Legal Disclaimer:

