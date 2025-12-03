The Next Evolution of Counter-Uncrewed Aircraft System (C-UAS): AIM Robotics Unveils SafeAirspace Ecosystem

RPAS Wilco SafeAirspace

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIM Robotics today announced the launch of RPAS Wilco SafeAirspace, a breakthrough Counter-Uncrewed Aircraft System (C-UAS) ecosystem that unifies RF drone detection, flight authorization, and operational response into one continuous intelligence loop. RPAS Wilco SafeAirspace is built for civil agencies, airports, municipalities, utilities, and national infrastructure operators seeking a modern, scalable, and integrated approach to low-altitude airspace security.Unlike traditional counter-drone systems that operate as isolated sensors, RPAS Wilco SafeAirspace introduces a fused operational model that connects detection, authorization, and response. The system answers critical operational questions in real time: Who is flying? Is the drone authorized? Where is the pilot? What is the appropriate action right now?Powered by AIM Robotics' advanced RF technology, RPAS Wilco SafeAirspace sensors extract deep telemetry such as drone brand, model, unique serial number, aircraft position, speed, and pilot location, all through passive RF decoding. These signals are processed by the SafeAirspace fusion engine and matched against flight plans and approvals submitted through the RPAS Wilco ecosystem. RPAS Wilco is used by more than 30,000 pilots for mission planning, regulatory compliance, and airspace authorization workflows.“Most counter-UAS solutions were designed as standalone hardware,” said Ben Ying, Co-Founder and CTO of AIM Robotics. “RPAS Wilco SafeAirspace is fundamentally different. It gives civil organizations a complete operational loop, connecting RF detection, authorization verification, and response, including Drone-as-First-Responder deployments - all in one ecosystem. It replaces uncertainty with intelligence.”RPAS Wilco SafeAirspace supports a full family of multi-form-factor sensors, including handheld, portable, stationary, and vehicle-mounted units. For authorized agencies, optional jamming systems provide controlled response capabilities fully integrated with the incident workflow. The system extends naturally into Drone-as-First-Responder (DFR) programs, enabling automated drone-in-a-box launches for investigation, perimeter patrol, or situational awareness.Beyond immediate counter-drone operations, RPAS Wilco SafeAirspace provides a foundation for future airspace services including Detect-and-Avoid (DAA) and RPAS Traffic Management (RTM). The platform is also being extended through emerging collaborations with radar technology providers, enabling civil aviation partners to build long-term, multi-agency low-altitude safety networks often referred to as drone-as-infrastructure.RPAS Wilco SafeAirspace is launching alongside AIM Robotics’ existing deployments of the RPAS Wilco Drone Safety Management System at major Canadian airports. As these airports expand their digital airspace management programs, RPAS Wilco SafeAirspace offers a natural pathway toward integrated C-UAS and DFR capabilities.

