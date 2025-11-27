AIM Robotics / RPAS Wilco Launch 'Wilcoin' Reward System, Allocates $1 Million to Canadian Drone Users

Wilcoin

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIM Robotics , developer of RPAS Wilco - Canada’s only drone platform authorized to distribute official aeronautical data from NAV CANADA and the only digital tool fully aligned with Transport Canada regulations - today announced the launch of Wilcoin, a new digital reward system supporting pilots, instructors, enterprise operators, and partner organizations across Canada’s expanding drone ecosystem.To mark the launch, AIM Robotics is allocating $1 million worth of Wilcoin to existing RPAS Wilco users, with reward amounts tied to account tenure. Early adopters dating back to 2019 will receive up to 6,000 Wilcoin, with scaled allocations provided to users who joined in later years. This ensures long-standing members are formally recognized for their continued engagement and support.In addition, all new RPAS Wilco users - including free-tier accounts - will automatically receive 1,000 Wilcoin upon registration. This welcome grant is now a permanent part of the platform’s onboarding process.“Wilcoin strengthens the connection between everyone who uses our platform - pilots, trainers, enterprise teams, and partners,” said Russell Byun, CEO of AIM Robotics. “It’s a simple and transparent way to reward meaningful participation across the drone community.”Wilcoin is a closed-loop reward unit that functions exclusively within the RPAS Wilco ecosystem. Users earn Wilcoin through platform activity such as subscriptions, the FlySafe drone protection program, training programs, flight reviews, and the referral system. Wilcoin is awarded at a fixed rate of five Wilcoin for every dollar spent on eligible RPAS Wilco services. Wilcoin may be redeemed toward RPAS Wilco Pro and Enterprise subscriptions, training programs, select hardware, and flight review credits. It is a loyalty mechanism with value that remains entirely within RPAS Wilco.The introduction of Wilcoin supports AIM Robotics’ broader vision of a connected, national drone ecosystem. RPAS Wilco integrates official aeronautical information, regulatory compliance tools, mission planning, training systems, and enterprise operations into a single platform used by pilots, flight schools, emergency services, airports, and commercial operators across Canada.About AIM Robotics / RPAS WilcoAIM Robotics is a Canadian technology company developing modern tools for drone operations, airspace awareness, and regulatory compliance. Its flagship platform, RPAS Wilco, is the only drone platform authorized to distribute official NAV CANADA aeronautical data and is fully aligned with Transport Canada regulations. RPAS Wilco supports pre-flight planning, digital site surveys, NOTAM and airspace reviews, automated checklists, mission logging, training workflows, enterprise fleet management, and national partner initiatives.

Wilcoin Reward Program

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.