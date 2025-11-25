AIM Robotics Launches RPAS Wilco FlySafe for Recreational and Commercial Drone Pilots Across Canada
The two FlySafe options include:
FlySafe Commercial
Provides exclusive 5% savings through SkyWatch Insurance Services, available to RPAS Wilco Pro and Enterprise tier users. All commercial insurance products are issued directly by SkyWatch.
FlySafe Recreational
Offers a membership with MAAC, which includes access to the Off-Site Flyer Program and $10 million in liability coverage through MAAC’s insurance plan. Members also benefit from complete access to RPAS Wilco’s planning and compliance resources.
“AIM Robotics has become the backbone of drone compliance in Canada, and RPAS Wilco FlySafe takes that leadership even further,” said Russell Byun, CEO of AIM Robotics. “By partnering with MAAC and SkyWatch, we’re bringing unmatched value to Canadian drone pilots - combining national flying privileges, smart compliance tools, and seamless access to protection options.”
FlySafe allows pilots to choose the option that matches how they operate - recreationally through MAAC or commercially through SkyWatch while managing planning, logging, and aeronautical data through RPAS Wilco.
About AIM Robotics
AIM Robotics develops aviation software solutions that support safe, compliant drone operations across Canada. Its flagship product, RPAS Wilco - the only drone platform authorized to distribute official NAV CANADA aeronautical data, provides site surveys, flight planning, aeronautical data, and compliance tools for pilots, enterprises, and airports.
About SkyWatch
SkyWatch is a leading digital insurer for commercial drone operations across North America, offering fast, flexible annual and on-demand coverage tailored to professional pilots and enterprise fleets. Built on advanced risk-analysis technology, SkyWatch delivers reliable, affordable protection and a seamless online experience. All insurance products are issued directly by SkyWatch Insurance Services.
About MAAC
The Model Aeronautics Association of Canada (MAAC) is the national, member-driven organization representing model aviation and recreational pilots since 1949. MAAC establishes safety standards, supports hundreds of flying clubs nationwide, and provides members with national flying privileges and structured guidance for safe recreational flight.
Learn More About Us
AIM Robotics: https://aimrobotics.io
RPAS Wilco: https://rpaswilco.com
iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/rpas-wilco-drone-flight-plans/id1489553409
Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wilco
Trinity Speck
AIM Robotics
media@aimrobotics.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.