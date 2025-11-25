AIM Robotics Launches RPAS Wilco FlySafe for Recreational and Commercial Drone Pilots Across Canada

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIM Robotics, the aviation technology company behind RPAS Wilco - Canada’s leading drone operations and compliance platform, today announced the launch of RPAS Wilco FlySafe, a unified protection program designed for both commercial and recreational drone pilots across Canada.The two FlySafe options include:FlySafe CommercialProvides exclusive 5% savings through SkyWatch Insurance Services, available to RPAS Wilco Pro and Enterprise tier users. All commercial insurance products are issued directly by SkyWatch.FlySafe RecreationalOffers a membership with MAAC , which includes access to the Off-Site Flyer Program and $10 million in liability coverage through MAAC’s insurance plan. Members also benefit from complete access to RPAS Wilco’s planning and compliance resources.“AIM Robotics has become the backbone of drone compliance in Canada, and RPAS Wilco FlySafe takes that leadership even further,” said Russell Byun, CEO of AIM Robotics. “By partnering with MAAC and SkyWatch, we’re bringing unmatched value to Canadian drone pilots - combining national flying privileges, smart compliance tools, and seamless access to protection options.”FlySafe allows pilots to choose the option that matches how they operate - recreationally through MAAC or commercially through SkyWatch while managing planning, logging, and aeronautical data through RPAS Wilco.About AIM RoboticsAIM Robotics develops aviation software solutions that support safe, compliant drone operations across Canada. Its flagship product, RPAS Wilco - the only drone platform authorized to distribute official NAV CANADA aeronautical data, provides site surveys, flight planning, aeronautical data, and compliance tools for pilots, enterprises, and airports.About SkyWatchSkyWatch is a leading digital insurer for commercial drone operations across North America, offering fast, flexible annual and on-demand coverage tailored to professional pilots and enterprise fleets. Built on advanced risk-analysis technology, SkyWatch delivers reliable, affordable protection and a seamless online experience. All insurance products are issued directly by SkyWatch Insurance Services.About MAACThe Model Aeronautics Association of Canada (MAAC) is the national, member-driven organization representing model aviation and recreational pilots since 1949. MAAC establishes safety standards, supports hundreds of flying clubs nationwide, and provides members with national flying privileges and structured guidance for safe recreational flight.Learn More About UsAIM Robotics: https://aimrobotics.io RPAS Wilco: https://rpaswilco.com iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/rpas-wilco-drone-flight-plans/id1489553409 Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wilco

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.