HB Strategies Welcomes Thomas Harris as Principal with Wisconsin Lobbying Team

Accomplished government affairs strategist brings extensive experience across municipal, state, and federal levels

We are dedicated to providing the highest level of client service in every market we serve, and Thomas strengthens our ability to do that in Wisconsin.” — HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HB Strategies, one of the nation's largest bipartisan advocacy firms, today announced that Thomas Harris has joined the firm as a Principal with its Wisconsin lobbying team . Harris brings a proven track record helping Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits, and public entities achieve their advocacy and policy goals across healthcare, economic development, technology, manufacturing, and public finance.Thomas previously served as Principal of Harris & Harrington Holdings, leading governmental relations, lobbying campaigns, and business consulting initiatives. Earlier in his career, he was Vice President of Development at Cardinal Capital Management, where he advanced governmental affairs and business development for major real estate projects nationwide. His public service background includes serving as Chief of Staff in the Wisconsin State Senate and Director of Community Relations for Milwaukee County."Thomas represents exactly the caliber of professional we have across our offices nationwide," said Andy Blunt , CEO of HB Strategies. "His deep experience, established relationships, and commitment to delivering results for clients exemplify the standard of excellence we maintain throughout our firm. We are dedicated to providing the highest level of client service in every market we serve, and Thomas strengthens our ability to do that in Wisconsin."HB Strategies delivers government affairs expertise that truly understands Wisconsin, from the Capitol corridors in Madison to the business districts of Milwaukee. The firm’s strategically positioned team members in both cities provide full-scale statewide coverage, combining Capitol expertise with deep local market intelligence and the established relationships that achieve results.Thomas earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and was recognized with a 2019 Milwaukee Business Journal "40 Under 40" award. He serves on the boards of the Excellerate Foundation in Arkansas and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Milwaukee and Bentonville, AR.ABOUT HB STRATEGIESEstablished in 2018 by CEO Andy Blunt and COO Gregg Hartley, HB Strategies operates thirteen offices across the United States. The firm maintains one of the nation’s largest networks of state lobbyists with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. The HB Strategies Federal Government Affairs group serves clients from Washington, D.C. and is ranked among the top performing lobbying firms, while its Public Affairs practice operates from St. Louis. Former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt leads the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington, a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

