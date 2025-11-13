HB Strategies Federal: What Happened, What's Next After Historic Government Shutdown

This shutdown clarified what voters want. It didn't clarify which party will ultimately deliver.” — HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 43 days, the federal government is open again. HB Strategies Federal has released a new report to help you get up to speed quickly on where things stand following the longest shutdown in U.S. history. After the Shutdown " provides a clear snapshot of the funding deal Congress just passed, what programs are secured and what remains uncertain, and the key dates and decisions ahead as lawmakers return to finish the job in the new year.The report also includes perspective from Executive Chairman Andy Blunt on the political implications of how this shutdown ended and what it signals heading into the 2026 midterm elections.Whether you're tracking federal programs, planning for policy developments, or simply want to understand what comes next in Washington, this report gives you the essential information in an easy-to-digest format.

