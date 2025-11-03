HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt Releases November Snapshot on Midterm Elections
How Redistricting May Decide Congress Before Voters Do
The report's key insight: the Supreme Court's upcoming decision in Louisiana v. Callais may prove most consequential. Depending on how the Court rules on this Voting Rights Act case, Republicans could gain anywhere from 5 to 14 House seats through mid-decade redistricting -potentially locking in House control for years to come. Andy has mapped out three distinct scenarios to help understand the range of possible outcomes.
READ THE FULL REPORT HERE
ABOUT HB STRATEGIES
Established in 2018 by CEO Andy Blunt and COO Gregg Hartley, HB Strategies operates thirteen offices across the United States. The firm maintains a comprehensive network of state lobbyists with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. The HB Strategies Federal Government Affairs group serves clients from Washington, D.C. and is ranked among the top performing lobbying firms, while its Public Affairs practice operates from St. Louis. Former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt leads the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington, a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.
Tom Alexander
HB Strategies
talexander@hbstrategies.us
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.