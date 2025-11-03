HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt Releases November Snapshot on Midterm Elections

How Redistricting May Decide Congress Before Voters Do

Understanding these scenarios is critical for clients navigating the rapidly evolving political environment and planning their federal advocacy strategies for the next Congress.” — HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HB Strategies CEO Andy Blunt has released his latest election snapshot with a focus on the 2026 midterm elections , breaking down the Senate battlefield and the redistricting dynamics that could reshape congressional control before voters head to the polls. With Democrats needing to flip four seats to regain the Senate majority, Andy examines the most competitive races, from Senator Jon Ossoff's Georgia seat and the open Michigan contest to Sherrod Brown's Ohio comeback attempt and potential opportunities in Maine, North Carolina, and Texas.The report's key insight: the Supreme Court's upcoming decision in Louisiana v. Callais may prove most consequential. Depending on how the Court rules on this Voting Rights Act case, Republicans could gain anywhere from 5 to 14 House seats through mid-decade redistricting -potentially locking in House control for years to come. Andy has mapped out three distinct scenarios to help understand the range of possible outcomes.ABOUT HB STRATEGIESEstablished in 2018 by CEO Andy Blunt and COO Gregg Hartley, HB Strategies operates thirteen offices across the United States. The firm maintains a comprehensive network of state lobbyists with capital offices in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. The HB Strategies Federal Government Affairs group serves clients from Washington, D.C. and is ranked among the top performing lobbying firms, while its Public Affairs practice operates from St. Louis. Former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt leads the firm’s Leadership Strategies Advisory Services group in Washington, a specialized executive team that provides a comprehensive whole-of-government advisory service that is tailored to the needs of a specific organization.

