Minnesota Prep Academy Lands Promising 16-Year-Old Player from Canada Already Making a Name for Himself

Tito Onyemachi

Tito Onyemachi (Class of 2028) is eager to work with a coaching staff that has built a reputation for developing high level basketball talent

I was drawn to the program by the coach and the ability to become a better basketball player. Their track record speaks for itself when it comes to developing talent” — Tito Onyemachi elite class of 2028 prospect

ST PAUL , MN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Prep Academy, (MPA) one of the nation’s premier prep development basketball programs announced today highly coveted prospect, Tito Onyemachi has joined the team. Onyemachi, who stands 6’7”, is a power forward from Canada, who at age 16 is already drawing interest from some of the best college programs in the country.

“There is no bigger complement to our program when a player like Tito Onyemachi wants to come play for our program,” said Quincy Caldwell, MPA’s President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach. “We are excited that he chose to join us and wants to put in the work to get better every day.”

Last season, Onyemachi averaged 21 points per game, along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. His aggressive style of play has turned heads both in his native Canada and across the globe. He will play his first game for MPA when the squad travels to Ohio this weekend.

“I am very excited to come to Minnesota and join MPA,” said Onyemachi. “I was drawn to the program by the coach and the ability to become a better basketball player. Their track record speaks for itself when it comes to developing talent.”

Coach Caldwell’s “Q “personal training business helped develop two first round NBA draft choices from Minnesota; Jalen Suggs, (5th overall to Orlando in 2021) and NBA Champion Chet Holmgren (2nd overall to Oklahoma City in 2022.)

Since its inception, the Academy has helped 106 student athletes receive college basketball scholarships. This year alone, 24 former Academy athletes will be playing college basketball at college programs like Auburn, Memphis and Kansas State, just to name a few.

“When you see who coach has worked with and the success those guys have had, it made making the decision to come to Minnesota pretty easy,” said Onyemachi. “I’m looking forward to seeing how this season will lead me down the path to success in the sport.”

About Minnesota Prep Academy:

Donnell Bratton is the master architect of the Minnesota Prep Academy program. Donnell helped develop a unique athletic and academic program for student -athletes striving to play basketball at the next level. Since this program’s inception Minnesota Prep has helped to earn 106 players with college basketball scholarships. On NCAA college basketball rosters alone in 2025-26 Minnesota Prep Academy will be rooting for an astonishing 24 players – in programs like Auburn- Alabama State – Gardner Webb-Kansas State - Pacific -Memphis – Monmouth University .For more information please visit Minnesota Preparatory Academy or email info@minnprepacademy.org telephone 612.552.2939

###

Tito Onyemachi Class of 2028 elite prospect

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.