Minnesota Prep Academy Announces Leadership Changes to Help Program Grow

Coach Quincy Caldwell will add President of Basketball Operations to his responsibilities and Co-Founder Donell Bratton will become executive director

ST PAUL , MN, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Prep Academy, (MPA) one of the nation’s premier prep development basketball programs announced today it has made a leadership change promoting Coach Quincy Caldwell to President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach. Co-Founder Donell Bratton will continue with MPA as its’ executive director. The change is being made to further streamline MPA’s efforts to continue as one of the strongest prep basketball proving grounds in the country.

“The time is right to turn over the basketball operations to Coach Q,” said Bratton. “Quincy has the blueprint for success. I can better serve the program in my new administrative role.”

Caldwell, a former college basketball player and highly regarded basketball mind is no stranger to success. Coach Caldwell’s “Q “personal training business helped develop two first round NBA draft choices from Minnesota; Jalen Suggs, (5th overall to Orlando in 2021) and NBA Champion Chet Holmgren (2nd overall to Oklahoma in 2002.) In addition, Caldwell played professionally overseas, which gives him the edge in developing talent from around the globe.

Nine of MPA’s 15 players are international athletes. With the landscape of college and professional basketball changing, programs like Minnesota Prep Academy are vital to providing playing options to players who have potential but haven’t been discovered by college and professional programs. The key is to grant players added opportunities to meet their dreams and goals of playing college and professional basketball.

“I believe that my experience with basketball on a world stage has set me up to be successful here at MPA,” said Caldwell. “I developed the hard way and I know what it takes to shape raw talent into not only a great team of high-level players, but to assist each player to achieve their personal goals to play at the college and professional level.”

Co-Founded by Bratton, Minnesota Prep Academy strives to provide the best academic and athletic support for its students. Since its inception, the Academy has helped 106 student athletes receive college basketball scholarships. This year alone, 24 former Academy athletes will be playing college basketball at college programs like Auburn, Memphis and Kansas State, just to name a few.

“Working with Coach Q in his elevated role will better meet the needs of our roster,” said Bratton. “We both have a passion for the game and getting the most out of athletes in a way that sets them up for a lifetime of success.”

About Minnesota Prep Academy:

Donnell Bratton is the master architect of the Minnesota Prep Academy program. Donnell helped develop a unique athletic and academic program for student -athletes striving to play basketball at the next level. Since this program’s inception Minnesota Prep has helped to earn 106 players with college basketball scholarships. On NCAA college basketball rosters alone in 2025-26 Minnesota Prep Academy will be rooting for an astonishing 24 players – in programs like Auburn- Alabama State – Gardner Webb-Kansas State - Pacific -Memphis – Monmouth University .For more information please visit Minnesota Preparatory Academy or email info@minnprepacademy.org telephone 612.552.2939

