Minnesota Prep Academy to Participate in Annual Give to the Max Day on November 20

Minnesota Prep Academy GTMD

The yearly giving holiday has helped schools and nonprofits attain success through trying times

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota Prep Academy, (MPA) one of the nation’s premier prep development basketball programs announced today it is participating in Give to the Max Day on Thursday, November 20. This annual “giving holiday” is a fundraising platform where Minnesotans and donors nationwide can support nonprofits and schools. Over the last 16 years of Give to the Max Day, donors have given more than $355 million to more than 14,000 nonprofits and schools.

“Our program would not be possible without the generosity of donors,” said MPA founder and Coach Donnell Bratton. “Because of the support we have received, our players can develop as people and athletes to thrive, not just survive and make a greater impact on the world.”

To donate, donors simply go online and donate https://checkout.square.site/merchant/ML4D0F49ZF0A4/checkout/HIDSXTZ6PEJKV6DQHMHBI2ZY?src=sheet?src=sheet This process makes donating both simple and convenient.

In less than a decade, Minnesota Preparatory Academy has become a global destination for some of the best high school-age players in the world. This year’s international roster features prep players from Belgium, France, South Sudan, Ireland, the United Kingdom and the Virgin Islands.

With the landscape of college and professional basketball changing, programs like Minnesota Prep Academy are vital to providing playing options to players who have potential but haven’t been discovered by college and professional programs. Since its inception, the MPA has helped 106 student athletes receive college basketball scholarships. This year alone, 24 former Academy athletes will be playing college basketball at college programs like Auburn, Gardner-Webb, Memphis, and Kansas State, just to name a few.

“Participation in a great event like Give to the Max helps us do more for our athletes and open more doors to their future,” said Bratton. “We are humbled by the support and excited to show what that support can turn into.”

About Give to the Max:

Give to the Max started in 2009 as a one-time campaign to mark the launch of GiveMN.org, Minnesota's digital home for generosity. The results of that day, $14 million raised in just 24 hours—blew everyone's expectations out of the water, and a new Minnesota tradition was born. In fact, Give to the Max was one of the nation's first online giving days and now serves as a national model for giving days across the country. In the years since, nearly one million donors have given more than $355 million to 14,000 nonprofits and schools as part of Minnesota's giving holiday.

About Minnesota Prep Academy:

Donnell Bratton is the master architect of the Minnesota Prep Academy program. Donnell helped develop a unique athletic and academic program for student -athletes striving to play basketball at the next level. Since this program’s inception Minnesota Prep has helped to earn 106 players with college basketball scholarships. On NCAA college basketball rosters alone in 2025-26 Minnesota Prep Academy will be rooting for an astonishing 24 players – in programs like Auburn- Alabama State – Gardner Webb-Kansas State - Pacific -Memphis – Monmouth University .For more information please visit Minnesota Preparatory Academy or email info@minnprepacademy.org telephone 612.552.2939

Legal Disclaimer:

